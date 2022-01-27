Early Access Update v.1.0.2.23867

Hi Captains! A built-in game map editor is now available with the latest update, allowing players to make their maps with custom mechanisms. A brief introduction to the editor is included in the latest changelog. Several adjustments and optimizations in survival mode are also included in this update. Check the changelog for more information:

Map Editor:

In-game map editor v0.1 is now online. Check out for "Alien Marauder-Map Editor Help Document" and test maps.

Fixes/Adjustments:

Free Market:

Gold consumption reduced for command "Energy Overload."

Gold consumption reduced for command "Defenses."

Factory:

Omnitanks' ground-scorching attacks now will inflict lower damage in its DoT area.

Theatres:

Crystal veins will appear in larger numbers for all maps.

Enhancement "Elite Colony" will now cause colonies to summon stronger enemies.

Enemies will now be more aggressive in "Emerald Swamp" and "Golden Desert."

Enemy AI:

Boss-type enemies now have a larger alert range, making them harder to be kited or escape from.

Updates/optimization:

Map "Paradise Training Ground" now has new voice lines.

Bugfixes and miscellaneous:

Structures can now be correctly placed next to obstacles in map"Paradise Training Ground."

There will be no enemies left when turning to the end-game statics interface in "Frozen Snowfield" And"Golden Desert."

BGMs will be correctly played during vexan attack waves in "Frozen Snowfield" And"Golden Desert."

Passive "Quick Reload" will now correctly come into effect for Commander Rayton's Scouts, providing an additional 100% ATK speed.

Enhancement"Death Embrace" will no longer cause lurking types' attacks to turn their targets into a status that makes them unable to be selected as targets of attacks.

Water bodies' will be correctly revealed when terrain projection(f4) is activated.

Enemies will now correctly move through narrow terrains when attacking.

Baldur's Aura of Defense now has a re-adjusted arrangement for its special FX layers.

New Screen-shaking triggered by certain enemy attacks.

Special FX Rework:

Gatling Soilder's Lighting Orbs

Omni Tank's attacks in main gun and incendiary mode.

Ion Cannon's Attacks

Destroyer Mecha's Attacks

Legion Banner