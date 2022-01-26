The game files are updated to support Mac Big Sur. The update won't affect the current save files.
Please let me know if there's any further issue.
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ update for 26 January 2022
Update Notes January 26th, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The game files are updated to support Mac Big Sur. The update won't affect the current save files.
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ English version Depot 335661
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ Deluxe German Depot 335662
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ Deluxe Japanese Depot 335663
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ German version Depot 335664
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ Japanese version Depot 335665
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ Deluxe French Depot 335666
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ French version Depot 335667
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ Deluxe Ukrainian Depot 335668
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ Ukrainian version Depot 335669
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ - Japanese Voice Add-On Depot 336460
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ Russian Depot 336463
- Loading history…
CAFE 0 ~The Drowned Mermaid~ Russian Deluxe Depot 336464
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update