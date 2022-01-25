New Winkeltje Logo

Dear Shopkeepers,
We hope you like the new face of Winkeltje as this update marks the point where Winkeltje gets a new logo and icon for a fresh new in-game and online presence. This update once again appears light on the surface as work on the full release of Winkeltje is still very much progressing steadily. Some of the keen fans on Discord may have noticed some hints of what is to come. Unfortunately, we can't share this with you just yet until everything is ready and the time is right.
New Logo!
New
- Art - Winkeltje now has a fresh new logo and icon!
Changes
- Art - Updated the Winkeltje logo.
- Art - Updated the game icon.
- Art - Updated the cursor icons.
- Balance - Community - Reduced the appeal of the Table Candlestick, Wall Candlestick, Lantern Stand, and Wall Lantern.
- Balance - Community - Lowered the amount required to complete the Master tailor, Master smith, Master chef, and Master alchemist objectives from 70 to 65.
- Objectives - Community - 'The smith' objective will now activate when the shop opens after having completed 'Sickle smith'. This will require some effort to complete but it will enable specialized blacksmiths to obtain the coveted sword before it naturally unlocks at shop level 38.
- UI - Split up the New Game Menu to have difficulty & scenario separated.
Fixes
- Items - Community - Not all displays had some default rotation applied causing the random item rotation option in the game settings to do nothing.
- Items - Community - Enabling the item rotation setting would exit the loop early if an item slot was empty.
- Lights - Community - Reduced the light radius of the Table Lantern by half a unit to reduce overlapping light artifacts from showing.
- UI - The specialization histories group in the specialization menu was not visible.
- UI - Community - Loading a shop would incorrectly clamp the shop level to 39 instead of 40.
- UI - Community - Unlocking new items will now update the counter items so they may be purchased in the same day.
- UI - The planter menu would show a 'Craft' prompt when using a PlayStation controller.
- UI - It's now possible to close confirmation windows that have a single button by pressing any of the return keys on the keyboard.
Changed files in this update