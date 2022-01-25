[0.8.5008] Fixed some bugs

[0.8.5008 Version] Updated at 18:00 on January 25, 2022
-
Added some English translation texts.
-
Fixed the problem that the word description of Eye of Providence (Thousand Eyeballs) does not match the actual effect (the actual effect is to increase movement speed, but the description is to restore Energy).
-
Fixed the problem that resting at the inn after resurrecting with Eye of Providence would cause the restored vitality to break the upper limit.
-
Fixed the problem that the damage of Eye of Providence was incorrect.
-
Fixed the problem that the effect of the Greenscale Spring skill (Dragon's Tooth) to restore stamina was incorrect.
-
Fixed the problem that some events of the Dragon Mountain Hamlet could not be completed in areas outside of Yong Ning.
-
Fixed the problem that the keyword search could not be entered in the gift selection prop interface.
-
Fixed the problem that the game may get stuck under certain circumstances after the player is resurrected in the sect war when using the spear special skill.
-
Fixed the problem that NPCs may cause the game to be stuck when using wind stance under certain circumstances.
-
Fixed the problem that the effect description of Destiny (Spark of Genius) was wrong.
-
Fixed the incorrect effect of the Artifact Spirit's (Li Ningshuang) talent (combined artifact is invisible when hit).
Changed depots in inside branch