Patch 1.0.0.2 - New update

List of updates:
- Rune puzzle. Added an explanation to the puzzle and a small hint in the text of the riddle.
- Visually improved a number of locations, worked with filters. Now the picture has become even more pleasant.
- Changed the animation of losing in the game. That is, when a character dies, a black screen appears immediately.
- Added mysterious artifacts to the game. By the way, these are the finds of archaeologists that really exist in history.
- A visual cue has been added to the Cannibal Camp location to make it more intuitive for the player to find a way to get out of the camp.
- Adjusted saves in the cave. For some players, they "flew".
- Save! Attention to players who lost saves after the release of the first patch. The project has been more correctly structured and renamed, as a result of which the save folder has been renamed. You just need to move your save files from C:\Users\AccountName\AppData\Local\CharacterInteraction to C:\Users\AccountName\AppData\Local\Liber
Changed files in this update