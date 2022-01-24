Patch 0.3.1.3 is centred all around improving the overall game experience of Striving for Light.
Improvements
General
- Experimental voice acting is now an opt-in option, you can turn voice acting on in the options menu
- The starting amount of unlocked weapons is now 5 (was 4) to give new players more weapon diversity on chest drops
- The starting amount of unlocked skills is now 10 (was 8) to give new players more build options directly from the start on
- The possibilities for base skill nodes (max. HP, Energy/ Endurance Regeneration, Attack Speed) is now being increased on each unlocked skill. This keeps the base skill node spawn possibility constant even with more unlocked skills.
Enemies
- The cellar spider enemy/ boss charge is now much more predictable
- Added additional movement animation to cellar spiders
Visuals
- New player hit vfx to make player hits more visible
- Improved flash effects on player hit to make combat feel more impactful
- Improved flash effects on enemy hit to make combat feel more impactful
Audio
- Added new sfx for player hit to make combat more impactful
- Added new sfx for enemy hit to make combat more impactful
- Improved bow sfx
- Improved jar destroy sfx
- Improved sfx mixdown
Balancing
- Increased player invincibility duration after hit to 1.5s (was 1s)
- Increased super boss arenas size to 3x3 size (was 3x2)
- Decreased enemy ice crab hp to 12 (was 15)
- Decreased enemy ice crab hit collider
- Decreased projectile amount of ice crow to 3 (was 6)
- Decreased cellar spider charge range
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug which caused the flash effect not being activated on the latest added cellar ghost enemy
- Fixed cellar spider charging from off screen
- Fixed a bug which caused cellar spider to immediately charge multiple times
We wish you a lot of fun trying out the changes. You can participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light by joining our Discord and sharing your thoughts!
