Woodfel Version 0.842a Patch Notes

Hi folks,
First build of 2022!
This patch is mostly about tweaking some crafting balance to make the game a bit nicer - especially early on.
- Wooden chest recipe is now known by all players by default, and the recipe scroll has been removed from drop tables. Some people found their inventories filling up too fast early on before they managed to get the drop or learn the recipe through discovery.
- Added Wooden Block voxel tile recipe (known by default) to give players a different block item to build with.
- Dark Tile Roof recipe has been added to more drop tables.
- Some inventory items have had their background colour fixed.
- Removed placeholder text from the starting world screen.
- Coarse Thread and Linen Fabric have had their required ingredients reduced.
- Linen & Cotton Fabric crafting now contributes towards discovering more clothing recipes.
- Crafting Daub Mixture and Worked Stone now contribute to their respective full-set discovery.
- Daub Mixture recipe now crafts 5 items instead of 1 (required ingredients have been increased too)
- Daub Mixture & Worked Stone recipes have been added to merchants too (They were a little hard to get as drops-only).
- Merchants will now exchange your unwanted Copper Ore for Iron Ore.
- Added a server 'Message of the day' feature. Use chat command /setmotd followed by the message you want to greet players on your server.
I hope these changes make the game a little more enjoyable!
