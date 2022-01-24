Update V 0.0.2j

Hi there guys and girls, a new update is online.

In this update I fixed tons of bugs with the help of people who posted a lot on the Discord Server. I really apreciate that :)

As you may notice the mount system had changed and your currently catchet mounts are poorly gone.

It has changed to a summoned based mount system. For this I added the 4 possible mounts.

This is just one of them named Phenx. You can unlock mounts by talking to the Tree Spirit which is located at the biggest tree in the world. Go find him and see what you will need to awake a mount :)

There are changes in the building system too. That means Pillars are supporting roof parts as well. I know it is not perfect but I will work further to make it perfect.

I hope you enjoy the new update and feel free to post bugs on the Discord Server. I hope we meet us there :)

Have a nice day :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.2j

Additions:

Added Sugarcane to seed machine

Added Watering Can to workbench crafting list

Readded destructing animations for trees and rocks

Added Mount Menu

Added Summon mount key

Added tree spirit

Added logics to awake a mount

Added Mount: Yldrig (Male Deer)

Added Mount: Ilbeza (Ice Horse)

Added Mount: Phenx (Fire Horse)

Added Mount: Fanghru (Wolf)

Added item Yldrigs Antlers

Added item Ilbezas Horn

Added item Phenx Ash

Added item Fanghrus Mane

Added Keybinding for reloading

Added Version control. (Servers will not shown in the serverlist if the client or the server are not up to date)

Added Stone Fort Wall

Added Stone Fort Wall Gate

Added special breed variants for every type of breeding animal

Changes:

Changed: Reduced the hearable radius of beehives

Changed: Players are able to type in numbers when trading

Changed resource respawn time to 10 minutes

Changed foliage respawn rate to every 60 minutes

Changed Gorothka's health will be reset when he falling back to his start point

Adjusted the amount of resources that will be harvested with tools

Changed Mounting system to summoning mount system

Changed: Watering can can not be filled on water surfaces

Changed: Watering can needs clean water to fill it now

Changed: Water catcher will need more time to catch water now

Changed: Pillars now support Triangle Roofs

Changed: Pillars now support Roof and half roof

Changed: Pillars now support Roof outer corners

Changed: Half roof can now be placed on top of roofs to fill a one foundation space

Fixes: