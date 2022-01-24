Update V 0.0.2j

Hi there guys and girls, a new update is online.
In this update I fixed tons of bugs with the help of people who posted a lot on the Discord Server. I really apreciate that :)
As you may notice the mount system had changed and your currently catchet mounts are poorly gone.
It has changed to a summoned based mount system. For this I added the 4 possible mounts.
This is just one of them named Phenx. You can unlock mounts by talking to the Tree Spirit which is located at the biggest tree in the world. Go find him and see what you will need to awake a mount :)
There are changes in the building system too. That means Pillars are supporting roof parts as well. I know it is not perfect but I will work further to make it perfect.
I hope you enjoy the new update and feel free to post bugs on the Discord Server. I hope we meet us there :)
Have a nice day :)
Update Notes Version 0.0.2j
Additions:
- Added Sugarcane to seed machine
- Added Watering Can to workbench crafting list
- Readded destructing animations for trees and rocks
- Added Mount Menu
- Added Summon mount key
- Added tree spirit
- Added logics to awake a mount
- Added Mount: Yldrig (Male Deer)
- Added Mount: Ilbeza (Ice Horse)
- Added Mount: Phenx (Fire Horse)
- Added Mount: Fanghru (Wolf)
- Added item Yldrigs Antlers
- Added item Ilbezas Horn
- Added item Phenx Ash
- Added item Fanghrus Mane
- Added Keybinding for reloading
- Added Version control. (Servers will not shown in the serverlist if the client or the server are not up to date)
- Added Stone Fort Wall
- Added Stone Fort Wall Gate
- Added special breed variants for every type of breeding animal
Changes:
- Changed: Reduced the hearable radius of beehives
- Changed: Players are able to type in numbers when trading
- Changed resource respawn time to 10 minutes
- Changed foliage respawn rate to every 60 minutes
- Changed Gorothka's health will be reset when he falling back to his start point
- Adjusted the amount of resources that will be harvested with tools
- Changed Mounting system to summoning mount system
- Changed: Watering can can not be filled on water surfaces
- Changed: Watering can needs clean water to fill it now
- Changed: Water catcher will need more time to catch water now
- Changed: Pillars now support Triangle Roofs
- Changed: Pillars now support Roof and half roof
- Changed: Pillars now support Roof outer corners
- Changed: Half roof can now be placed on top of roofs to fill a one foundation space
Fixes:
- Fixed: Fort Wall Doors can not attach other walls or doors in multiplayer
- Fixed: Players can eat Taming food
- Fixed: Ring of Illumination will not show the light sphere after loading/login
- Fixed: Level Achievements are not working properly
- Fixed Resources (like Trees, Rocks etc.) are not working properly on multiplayer or dedicated servers.
- Fixed Sharp stone and weapons can not be used to harvest resources
- Fixed Repair tool kit has 0 uses when crafted
- Fixed Harvesting does not give exp
- Fixed Goblin achievement will be triggered from killing other AI too
- Fixed Arrow go through objects
- Fixed enemy arrows and magic attacks go through Objects
- Fixed specific green land trees are not dropping apples
- Fixed errors and warnings with rebuilding objects
- Fixed town center crystal object does not replicate
- Fixed Door/Fort Door/Fence Gate and other door/gate replications are wrong (Doors shown closed while it is actually open)
- Fixed No information of missing items when a blueprint is selected
- Fixed some errors with crop soil rows
- Fixed dodging is possible while climbing
- Fixed energy is consumed while riding
- Fixed When catching animals at night they are still sleeping
- Fixed Gorothka will not turn back to his start point when leaving his cave
- Fixed Bow and Crossbow bolts will go directly back into the inventory when shooting
- Fixed Chat is not usable
- Fixed arrows and bolts do not hit enemies sometimes
- Fixed bolts will go directly into the inventory when shooting with a crossbow
- Fixed glass bottle has full charges when crafted
- Fixed empty glass bottle can not be filled
- Fixed crafting arrows will not give any exp
- Fixed errors with wall signs and normal signs
- Fixed chat massages do not support ß äöü
- Fixed missing translation for "pickup"
- Fixed missing translations for open/close fence gate and Fort gate
- Fixed interaction text will not change when open a door
- Fixed rabbit footsteps are too loud
- Fixed fence doors are hearable all over the map
- Fixed Animal errors and wrong behaviors (maybe this will not take effect on current catched animals)
- Fixed EXP Amount will not count over lvl up exp
- Fixed triangle ceilings floating in air when destroying everything below them
- Fixed ceilings and laddered ceilings floating in air when destroying everything below them
- Fixed ceilings are not placeable at some situations
- Fixed Laddered Ceilings can not be placed on pillars
- Fixed: Roof inner corner can not be placed next to roof parts
