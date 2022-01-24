We Broke a Guinness World Record!

Share · View all patches · Build 8076200 · Last edited 24 January 2022 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We now are holders of a Guinness World Record!

Yeah, you heard that one right: on our way to the release we broke…

42 hours, 57 minutes and 52 seconds of news, ads and interviews were shot. It absolutely smashed the previous record by over 35 hours.

Us on the official Guinness World Records website:

---A reminder: Not For Broadcast releases tomorrow at 18:00 GMT / 10 am PST / 1 pm EST. Follow us to stay in the loop:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1147550/Not_For_Broadcast/

