We Broke a Guinness World Record!

We now are holders of a Guinness World Record!
Yeah, you heard that one right: on our way to the release we broke…
The World Record for the Most Full-Motion video footage in a videogame!
42 hours, 57 minutes and 52 seconds of news, ads and interviews were shot. It absolutely smashed the previous record by over 35 hours.
Us on the official Guinness World Records website:
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS: Most Full-Motion Video footage in a videogame
---A reminder: Not For Broadcast releases tomorrow at 18:00 GMT / 10 am PST / 1 pm EST. Follow us to stay in the loop:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1147550/Not_For_Broadcast/
