Not For Broadcast update for 24 January 2022

We Broke a Guinness World Record!

24 January 2022

We now are holders of a Guinness World Record!

Yeah, you heard that one right: on our way to the release we broke…

The World Record for the Most Full-Motion video footage in a videogame!

42 hours, 57 minutes and 52 seconds of news, ads and interviews were shot. It absolutely smashed the previous record by over 35 hours.

Us on the official Guinness World Records website:

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS: Most Full-Motion Video footage in a videogame

A reminder: Not For Broadcast releases tomorrow at 18:00 GMT / 10 am PST / 1 pm EST.

