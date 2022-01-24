V1.03 - Scripted Update

Greetings, fellow baseball fans!

Let's start the week the right way with a new update for Astonishing Baseball! Thanks to your feedback, I've been able to fix a number of bugs. But because I didn't want to just ship fixes, I thought it would be cool to add a new feature as well. So here are scenarios!

Scenarios are new ways to enjoy the game. You can either decide to travel in time and play as an old dynasty, or try to beat one of the available challenges. The latest include The Detroit Challenge, which is an excellent way to actually test your skills!

Thank you to everybody for your support, and keep sending me feedback! Also, special thanks to Andy, who's been incredibly helpful since the release of the game. Also special mention to Nightkeep3r and Aton, my special Steam advisors on Discord ;)

Have an astonishing week!

Complete Changelog

Improvements

The stadium's back button will now stay in place instead of scrolling

The draft page will now scroll up when switching between batters and pitchers

The search screen can now return up to 99 results (instead of 50)

A button will now appear when an international prospect is available

The max length of a city's name during the save creation has been doubled to 32 characters

When adding a custom logo to your team in the front office page, the custom logo will now appear right after the info have been saved

The position of the top menu in main screens is now fixed instead of jumping all over the place

Bug Fixes