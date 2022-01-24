Patch 051: Fireworks – 24th Jan 2022

We’ve been working on a bunch of improvements and fixes for the past few weeks. Improvements to our audio, ability/device fixes, a fix for AI trains yo-yoing, a myriad of save/load fixes, difficulty smoothing and more:
Improved the SFX in many areas, including some devices getting their unique SFX implemented
Slightly eased the difficulty of Mission 11 and 19 based on player feedback
Fixed issues with AI trains yo-yoing
Fixes issues with using the salvage devices on Zed and Iron Strike
Fixed the Jammer device not working properly
Fixed an issue with using an Artillery Station on Mission 4 not counting as leaving stealth mode
Fixed a crash occurring when pressing the “N” key (thank you Lancelot!)
Fixed an issue with key rebinding resetting to default after exiting the game (shout out to Lancelot again!)
Fixed an issue with achievements not being rewarded correctly
Fixed an issue with cloud saving not working correctly
Fixed an issue with pre-researched abilities not loading in correctly on save files
Fixed an issue with enemy trains spawning in immediately after loading a save file instead of on the correct timing
Fixed an issue with being able to possess enemy facilities in certain situations leading to crashes
Fixed a couple of different crashes occurring when loading into a game in specific situations
Fixed an issue with Repair auto-casting being turned off by default
Fixed an issue with not being able to load into Horde mode save files
