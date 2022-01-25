Alpha Hotfix #042

Ver. 1.2.1.2
Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.
support@jacktostudios.com
[Game Systems]
- Added new items and loot boxes.
- Changed the method of obtaining some loot boxes.
- Fixed some animations.
- Fixed some sounds.
- Changed the range in which the gamma value can be set.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed equipment duplicate in the equipment modification workbench.
- Fixed disappears(or duplicates) coil when the client equips(unequips) the coil.
- Fixed the non-upgraded equipment's grade was not displayed in the client.
- Fixed the client could not unequip the fishing rod on the dedicated(official) server.
- Fixed the client could not fish on the dedicated(official) server.
- Fixed the dedicated server that could not be searched.
- Fixed the effect of the flamethrower was not displayed properly from a distance.
- Fixed the explosion resistance works the same as the evasion rate.
- Fixed the difficulty adjustment UI was not displayed properly at some resolutions.
- Fixed the character preview was not displayed properly.
- Fixed some hair and beard that was not displayed properly.
