Night of the Dead update for 25 January 2022

Alpha Hotfix #042

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 1.2.1.2

Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.

support@jacktostudios.com

[Game Systems]
  • Added new items and loot boxes.
  • Changed the method of obtaining some loot boxes.
  • Fixed some animations.
  • Fixed some sounds.
  • Changed the range in which the gamma value can be set.
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed equipment duplicate in the equipment modification workbench.
  • Fixed disappears(or duplicates) coil when the client equips(unequips) the coil.
  • Fixed the non-upgraded equipment's grade was not displayed in the client.
  • Fixed the client could not unequip the fishing rod on the dedicated(official) server.
  • Fixed the client could not fish on the dedicated(official) server.
  • Fixed the dedicated server that could not be searched.
  • Fixed the effect of the flamethrower was not displayed properly from a distance.
  • Fixed the explosion resistance works the same as the evasion rate.
  • Fixed the difficulty adjustment UI was not displayed properly at some resolutions.
  • Fixed the character preview was not displayed properly.
  • Fixed some hair and beard that was not displayed properly.

