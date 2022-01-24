Changelog for 24-01-2022

24-01-2022
Added:
- Added 'Maintain Width' option to Window Settings. (This is off by default, when on, a window will remain the same width when content is changed, when off, a window will remain the same height when content is changed)
Changes:
- Removed janky window size remembering per process/desktop which led to generally unwanted overlay sizes.
- Overhauled Simulator Mode. (Keyboard controls mode)
- Updated Sim Mode tutorial to reflect new UI.
- Added a prompt when changing look hiding angle on an overlay not attached to a device. (This is unsupported)
Bug fixes:
- Windows Notifications should no longer be cleared by OVR Toolkit's notifications listener.
- Windows alarms should no longer be dismissed by OVR Toolkit's notifications listener.
- Fixed moving keyboard sometimes also moving a window.
- Fixed Simulator Mode favourites not working with webcam captures.
- Simulator Mode tutorial can no longer be blocked by windows.
- Fixed a resizing issue when switching from a webcam capture to a desktop capture.
- Fixed Simulator Mode windows spawning at weird angles.
- Fixed Simulator Mode menu appearing higher/lower based on head angle.
- Fixed various Simulator Mode input issues where bindings wouldn't work in some games. (Switched entirely to using DirectInput)
- Fixed an issue that prevented the browser window used for Speech Proxy from opening on some systems.
- Voice input no longer looks like it's ready before it can actually be used.
- Fixed 'Listening...' appearing when the plugin isn't even loaded. (I'm aware how stupid this sounds and yes, it was that stupid internally as well!)
- Fixed an issue that prevented the initial click on an overlay going through if the Window Settings menu was open in Edit Mode but Edit Mode is toggled off.
- Fixed some overlapping sounds in Window Settings when toggling certain options.
- Fixed keyboard re-opening on startup after it had been closed in the prior session.
