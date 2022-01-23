Bugfix - No more type-blocking on later levels

Hi, gamers!!!
We discovered that a few elements outside the screen were locking the typing, so sometimes the player needed to press ESC all the time before starting typing. We already fixed that, thank you guys for reporting it!
Changed files in this update