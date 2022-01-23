 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Typomancer in the Feather's Way update for 23 January 2022

Bugfix - No more type-blocking on later levels

Share · View all patches · Build 8071339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, gamers!!!

We discovered that a few elements outside the screen were locking the typing, so sometimes the player needed to press ESC all the time before starting typing. We already fixed that, thank you guys for reporting it!

Changed files in this update

Typomancer Windows Depot 1714301
  • Loading history…
Typomancer Linux Depot 1714302
  • Loading history…
Typomancer Mac Depot 1714303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.