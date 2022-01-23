Before releasing new updates with story missions, we are releasing patch #5. In which we correct those errors and shortcomings about which you wrote to us. Thank you all for your feedback 👍🏻
Changes:
- Made optimizations that increase the FPS (frames per second) of the game
- Added shadows under the characters
- Added mouth animation during cutscenes
- Fixed a problem with the sound of voices in cutscenes
- Added controller support (partially)
- Updated camera operation for controller convenience
- When damaged, the animation of taking a hit is always shown
- In the cooperative game, the names of the players of the players above the characters are temporarily removed
- Increased Ivan's rage time
- Fixed texture issues for all NPCs
- Story characters are no longer used as NPCs on school grounds
- In the settings added the choice of the complexity of the game and setting the sound quality
Added cheat codes:
IAMALIVE - Increase health to the maximum
HERCULES - The maximum damage of the main character
SEEFLASH - Double your running speed
BUFFETT - Add 100 coins
OHRAGE - Make rage available
CANMORE - Level up your character and add 1 experience point
Follow the news to be aware of the continuation of the craziest game about the Russian school 😈
Changed files in this update