No School No Rules update for 23 January 2022

Patch #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8070612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before releasing new updates with story missions, we are releasing patch #5. In which we correct those errors and shortcomings about which you wrote to us. Thank you all for your feedback 👍🏻

Changes:

  • Made optimizations that increase the FPS (frames per second) of the game
  • Added shadows under the characters
  • Added mouth animation during cutscenes
  • Fixed a problem with the sound of voices in cutscenes
  • Added controller support (partially)
  • Updated camera operation for controller convenience
  • When damaged, the animation of taking a hit is always shown
  • In the cooperative game, the names of the players of the players above the characters are temporarily removed
  • Increased Ivan's rage time
  • Fixed texture issues for all NPCs
  • Story characters are no longer used as NPCs on school grounds
  • In the settings added the choice of the complexity of the game and setting the sound quality

Added cheat codes:

IAMALIVE - Increase health to the maximum

HERCULES - The maximum damage of the main character

SEEFLASH - Double your running speed

BUFFETT - Add 100 coins

OHRAGE - Make rage available

CANMORE - Level up your character and add 1 experience point

Follow the news to be aware of the continuation of the craziest game about the Russian school 😈

