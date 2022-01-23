Before releasing new updates with story missions, we are releasing patch #5. In which we correct those errors and shortcomings about which you wrote to us. Thank you all for your feedback 👍🏻

Changes:

Made optimizations that increase the FPS (frames per second) of the game

Added shadows under the characters

Added mouth animation during cutscenes

Fixed a problem with the sound of voices in cutscenes

Added controller support (partially)

Updated camera operation for controller convenience

When damaged, the animation of taking a hit is always shown

In the cooperative game, the names of the players of the players above the characters are temporarily removed

Increased Ivan's rage time

Fixed texture issues for all NPCs

Story characters are no longer used as NPCs on school grounds

In the settings added the choice of the complexity of the game and setting the sound quality

Added cheat codes:

IAMALIVE - Increase health to the maximum

HERCULES - The maximum damage of the main character

SEEFLASH - Double your running speed

BUFFETT - Add 100 coins

OHRAGE - Make rage available

CANMORE - Level up your character and add 1 experience point

Follow the news to be aware of the continuation of the craziest game about the Russian school 😈