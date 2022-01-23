 Skip to content

Element Quest update for 23 January 2022

Update: Hermit & The Explorer

Build 8070075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • The 'Hermit' a new "Basic" world boss has been added to the Beach area along with a quest.
  • The Sword of The Explorer (Secret Quest)
  • New items
  • HP Bar added to the primary game UI layout.
  • Role-Tutorial is improved & it's quest is back.
  • UI buttons added to the primary game UI layout for quick access.
  • UI Clock added to the primary game UI layout.

Changes

  • You can now change keyboard bindings even when a controller is plugged in.
  • Bounty quest at night now requires you to slay 20 puff bunnies instead of slimes.

Bug Fixes

  • Quest Objective Display fixed
  • Misc fixes & Adjustments

Notes:

Make no mistake, we are still focused on the marketing effort.

What has worked:

Old-Fashioned advertisement for the mobile client

Article & Promocode on Massively-OP (More to come)

Youtube influence (More to come)

Your help!

We are also trying to find a source of funds since proper marketing costs a lot of money, this is one of the things that hamper our progress, unfortunately.

