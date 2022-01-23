Update: Hermit & The Explorer

**
New Features
**
- The 'Hermit' a new "Basic" world boss has been added to the Beach area along with a quest.
- The Sword of The Explorer (Secret Quest)
- New items
- HP Bar added to the primary game UI layout.
- Role-Tutorial is improved & it's quest is back.
- UI buttons added to the primary game UI layout for quick access.
- UI Clock added to the primary game UI layout.
**
Changes
**
- You can now change keyboard bindings even when a controller is plugged in.
- Bounty quest at night now requires you to slay 20 puff bunnies instead of slimes.
**
Bug Fixes
**
- Quest Objective Display fixed
- Misc fixes & Adjustments
Notes:
Make no mistake, we are still focused on the marketing effort.
What has worked:
Old-Fashioned advertisement for the mobile client
Article & Promocode on Massively-OP (More to come)
Youtube influence (More to come)
Your help!
We are also trying to find a source of funds since proper marketing costs a lot of money, this is one of the things that hamper our progress, unfortunately.
Changed files in this update