 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Destruction Dummies update for 22 January 2022

Destruction Dummies Version 1.2a - Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 8066852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update:

Expanded "Bulldozer" and "Killdozer" mechanics.

Hold "Left Ctrl" to stop vehicle rotation

Hold "Q" to lower mechanical arm

Hold "E" to raise mechanical arm

Changed files in this update

Ragdoll Murder Park Content Depot 1732841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.