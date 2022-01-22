Destruction Dummies Version 1.2a - Small update

Small update:
Expanded "Bulldozer" and "Killdozer" mechanics.
Hold "Left Ctrl" to stop vehicle rotation
Hold "Q" to lower mechanical arm
Hold "E" to raise mechanical arm
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Small update:
Expanded "Bulldozer" and "Killdozer" mechanics.
Hold "Left Ctrl" to stop vehicle rotation
Hold "Q" to lower mechanical arm
Hold "E" to raise mechanical arm
Changed files in this update