- Added Sentry.exe unlockable executable - spawns a stationary sentry that fires at enemies
- Added Butterfly.exe unique sentry (unlocked with sentries) - fires a ton of seekers!
- Added the Rarity Upgrade Arcade machine - upgrade a Common/Uncommon/Rare item up to Epic for 1/3/5 Ouros, picking from 3 random affixes each time.
- Added Super Duper: Ejected Disk, with sine wave projectile motion, piercing, and ricochet
- Added Super Duper: The Javelin, a pulse which launches missiles overhead
- New Unlockable Perk: Interrupt Request - Invulnerable while dashing (+25% distance)
- New Super Duper Mod: I Like To Move It - adds 10% dash distance and explosion area
- Options Menu: Added Aim Assist separate sliders for Aim Assist Pull (moving your cursor) and Bending (changing projectile aim)
- Options Menu: Added Gun Volume slider
- Full Stats UI updates for dps/power/healing
- While invulnerable, you can no longer be debuffed (fire, slow, etc)
- The Disco Deathball now does individual damage rolls per sub-projectile
- Lasguns now have their own subicon
- Forward-firing discs now have their own green disk icon
- Mod tooltips no longer show cooldowns since it's irrelevant
- Collision fixes (aimed at fixing player yeeting - please let me know if you get launched way too far in combat)
- Grappling Hook fixes
- Fixed Recycle Bin issue causing no-name items (and properly rebalanced it to get the right amount of shotguns/mg's/snipers/pulses)
Black Ice update for 22 January 2022
0.9.155 - 1/21/22 - Butterfly
Patchnotes via Steam Community
