Black Ice update for 22 January 2022

0.9.155 - 1/21/22 - Butterfly

Black Ice update for 22 January 2022

0.9.155 - 1/21/22 - Butterfly

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Sentry.exe unlockable executable - spawns a stationary sentry that fires at enemies
  • Added Butterfly.exe unique sentry (unlocked with sentries) - fires a ton of seekers!
  • Added the Rarity Upgrade Arcade machine - upgrade a Common/Uncommon/Rare item up to Epic for 1/3/5 Ouros, picking from 3 random affixes each time.
  • Added Super Duper: Ejected Disk, with sine wave projectile motion, piercing, and ricochet
  • Added Super Duper: The Javelin, a pulse which launches missiles overhead
  • New Unlockable Perk: Interrupt Request - Invulnerable while dashing (+25% distance)
  • New Super Duper Mod: I Like To Move It - adds 10% dash distance and explosion area
  • Options Menu: Added Aim Assist separate sliders for Aim Assist Pull (moving your cursor) and Bending (changing projectile aim)
  • Options Menu: Added Gun Volume slider
  • Full Stats UI updates for dps/power/healing
  • While invulnerable, you can no longer be debuffed (fire, slow, etc)
  • The Disco Deathball now does individual damage rolls per sub-projectile
  • Lasguns now have their own subicon
  • Forward-firing discs now have their own green disk icon
  • Mod tooltips no longer show cooldowns since it's irrelevant
  • Collision fixes (aimed at fixing player yeeting - please let me know if you get launched way too far in combat)
  • Grappling Hook fixes
  • Fixed Recycle Bin issue causing no-name items (and properly rebalanced it to get the right amount of shotguns/mg's/snipers/pulses)

