Hotfix 13.2: Mana Changes & Summon Buffs

Mana changes & Summon buffs
This update includes characters getting more base mana per level, and the reduction of mana costs. Also summons now have more health and deal more damage. As always, thanks for your feedback and help in shaping the game!
General Changes
- Increased maximum mana gained per level by 25%
- Lowered all mana costs by 12%
- Additional lowering of mana costs of Fire tree
- Increased health and damage for player summons
Skill Changes
- Fuel for the Flames I now increases mana costs by 15% (up from 10%) and increases damage by 30% (up from 20%)
- Fuel for the Flames II now increases mana costs by 25% (up from 15%) and increases damage by 50% (up from 30%)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with Shield of Retribution not working properly
Changed files in this update