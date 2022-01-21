Development Digest January 14th-21st

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Friday!

Sorry I missed you last week. I knew we were working on another patch and we had just done a patch, so decided to skip last week. I don't have too much to report, as the last patch went out 4 days ago. I do still have things though!

First off, here's the new roadmap for January:

Our next big announcement, we have the original soundtrack page up! The OST goes on sale on the first for $4.99 USD. Check it out here.

Other than patches and fixing bugs, the team has been working on a few different things. Level design is in progress in Bone Reach. Check out the logging camp:





West Windless Woods level design is complete. It's now getting it's NPC's, quests, and details. Our dedicated testing team just got access to run around West Windless Woods and Bone Reach. They have reported their amazement on the zones and are excited to start testing even more!

Behind the scenes, our combat overhaul is taking place. Lots of refactoring to add in the abilities and stats and magic systems.

We've got a new place to report bugs! This website will replace the one currently in game (although the link in game will still work as we transition) and makes my job a bit easier! Feel free to use either report!

https://bugs.swordsnmagic.com/

We've already started adding new outfits, furniture, and all the fun items to the new zone. If you haven't caught a stream, Kindred has been showing off West Windless Woods and new things going in there twice a week on Twitch. If you want spoilers, that's the place to be!

I'll end today with a fun update to Moonberry Farms. The bees upgraded their houses!



See you all next week!