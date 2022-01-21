 Skip to content

Crystal Raiders VR update for 21 January 2022

Patch notes 1.0F1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for a small update to fix some bugs and make some quality of life changes.

Small adjustments

  • Helpful dwarfs added to the lv1 and 2 to guide new players
  • Smooth turn speed slider, increased range
  • “Player can go off the map” fixes in several levels.
  • Vive controller run button changed
  • Balanced bomb Spawners in some levels.
  • Increased performance on low video settings

Bug Fixes

  • Matchmaking bug fix
  • Results display
  • Incorrect sounds
  • Various minor bug fixes

Stay tuned for a bigger update next month!

