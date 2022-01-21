Patch notes 1.0F1

Time for a small update to fix some bugs and make some quality of life changes.
Small adjustments
- Helpful dwarfs added to the lv1 and 2 to guide new players
- Smooth turn speed slider, increased range
- “Player can go off the map” fixes in several levels.
- Vive controller run button changed
- Balanced bomb Spawners in some levels.
- Increased performance on low video settings
Bug Fixes
- Matchmaking bug fix
- Results display
- Incorrect sounds
- Various minor bug fixes
Stay tuned for a bigger update next month!
Changed files in this update