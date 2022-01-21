 Skip to content

Luckitown update for 21 January 2022

small patch v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed the Steam turns leaderboard posting scores when losing (leaderboard will be cleared on update)
  • lowered ROLLING ROCK max health from 1000 -> 100 so it can actually be destroyed
  • you can now place buildings over allied units (although it will kill/remove them, unless you're building a farm)
  • you can now UNDO your previous action
  • new cast: RECONSTRUCT (4 hammers, repair 30 health of all buildings in a 3x3 tile area)
  • made the first 6 waves a little bit easier so the difficulty curve isn't as steep anymore
  • added a tooltip and some text in the tutorial that explains you need to survive 4 seasons in order to win
  • optimized the game a little bit so it should be less laggy
  • fixed a bug that gave enemy a very long health bar

