Closed Beta Update 7

Bugs Squashed: 16 (of which 5 were reported by beta testers - thank you!)
New features:
- New music! The main menu now has a chilled, outer-space-orchestral piece that suits it much better. If you still want to listen to the main theme from the trailer, it's used in the Credits screen.
- When running the game for the first time a popup offers to take you straight to the Options menu to look at the accessibility features.
- Repeating the tutorial for a level is now easier - a new button in the factory UI allows you to restart that level's tutorial at any time. In some cases this requires resetting the factory, but in most levels you can just carry on. The "always repeat tutorials" toggle in the Options menu has been removed.
- You can now add commands to the end of the highlighted track by pressing their keyboard shortcuts, in the same way as you can click on the command icons in the supply. Using a keyboard shortcut while the mouse is over a particular slot will still drop into that slot, as before.
Other changes:
- Much-improved loading times - it now takes much less time to move between the main menu and a level. Initial start-up time is a bit longer, but it's a net win.
- Audio transitions between the menu and game are also now much smoother.
- You can now zoom using +/- keys as well as the mouse wheel. Apologies to those of you who were labouring away on a laptop with no wheel.
- Improved the performance of the Undo history when its very long.
- Improved the look of the striped hover for devices.
- Cleaned up some UI behaviour - a few buttons that don't do anything when the factory is running now get disabled when you start a run.
- Various tweaks to tutorial flow and text, and the first-run experience.
- The camera now starts in a better position for levels with more than one workstation.
- UI actions while the factory is running (e.g. hiding tracks) no longer end up in the Undo system, and get reverted when the factory is stopped.
Bugfixes:
- It's no longer possible to skip uncompleted levels (!)
- Quitting from the Esc menu now saves your current solution.
- Cubes no longer disappear when toggling colourblind assistance while in the factory.
- Pressing Ctrl-Z or Ctrl-Y (for Undo and Redo) no longer also triggers adding commands with the Z/Y shortcuts.
- Laser beams are now always the correct length.
- Laser beams will now render for at least one frame when running at 12x speed (one below maximum).
- Fixed cube collisions sometimes not animating properly.
- Fixed a scenario where some tutorial popups would appear twice in a row when reloading a solution.
- Fixed a scenario where tutorial popups wouldn't anchor to the UI properly.
- Level names now all fit in the main menu.
- Fixed two scenarios where tracks hidden due to dragging a device might not reappear.
- Device models now have their emissive textures back - you can now tell what colour a Laser is again.
- Fixed a scenario where selected commands would become unselected unexpectedly.
- Slot highlighting when dragging commands from several tracks at once is now correct.
Changed files in this update