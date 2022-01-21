 Skip to content

Quake II RTX update for 21 January 2022

Quake II RTX 1.6.0 Patch

Hey, everyone! Today we're releasing v1.6.0, featuring the below fixed issues and improvements.

Breaking Changes:

  • Re-designed the material definition system for flexibility and modding.
  • Removed support for the VK_NV_ray_tracing Vulkan extension, which is superseded by * VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline and VK_KHR_ray_query that were added earlier.

New Features:

  • Added a setting to enable nearest filtering on world textures, pt_nearest.
  • Added a setting to enable the use of texture and model overrides in the GL renderer, gl_use_hd_assets (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/151)
  • Added support for converting sky surfaces into lights based on their flags, see pt_bsp_sky_lights.
  • Added support for IQM models and skeletal animation for the RTX renderer.
  • Added support for making any models translucent, and cl_gunalpha specifically.
  • Added support for masked materials (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/127)
  • Added support for polygonal light extraction from MD2/MD3/IQM models.
  • Added support for smooth normals on the world mesh through a BSPX extension.
  • Added support for unlit fog volumes. See the comment in fog.c for more information.
  • Enabled game builds for ARM64 processors.
  • Extended the "shader balls" feature to support arbitrary test models with animation.

Fixed Issues:

  • Fixed a crash that happened when loading a map with non-emissive lava material.
  • Fixed loading of multi-skin MD3 models.
  • Fixed long texture animation sequences.
  • Fixed some bugs in the model validation code (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/pull/149)
  • Fixed some self-shadowing artifacts by increasing the shadow and bounce ray offsets.
  • Fixed some unlit or partially lit triangles by improving the BSP cluster detection logic.
  • Fixed the MZ_IONRIPPER sound (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/pull/143)
  • Fixed the rcon_password variable flags to prevent the password from being stored (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/176)
  • Fixed the background blur behavior when the menu is opened on a system with over 24 days of uptime.
  • Fixed the barriers in non-uniform control flow in the tone mapping shader (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/pull/129)
  • Fixed the buffer flags on the acceleration structure scratch buffer (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/pull/142)
  • Fixed the crash that sometimes happened when entering The Reactor map (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/123)
  • Fixed the disappearing light surfaces on some polygons with almost-collinear edges.
  • Fixed the lighting on the first person weapon when it's left-handed.
  • Fixed the missing frame 0 in repeated entity texture animations.
  • Fixed the pipeline layout mismatch in asvgf.c (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/pull/140)
  • Fixed the rendering of the planet's atmosphere in the space environment.
  • Fixed the sampled lighting estimator math, improved specular MIS.

Misc Improvements:

  • Allowed changing the VSync setting without reloading the renderer.
  • Extended the supported light style range to 200% to fix over-bright lighting.
  • Implemented anisotropic texture sampling for objects seen in reflections and refractions using ray cones.
  • Improved CPU performance by not re-allocating the TLAS on every frame.
  • Improved the handling of transparent effects in the acceleration structures.
  • Removed the fake ambient that was added when global illumination is set to "off".
  • Removed the initialization of the async compute queue, which was unused. This improves rendering performance and fixes some compatibility issues with AMD drivers.
  • Removed the MAX_SWAPCHAIN_IMAGES limit for XWayland (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/pull/122)
  • Replaced the implementation of model data handling on the GPU to improve scalability (https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/pull/171)
  • Replaced the material BRDF with a more physically correct one and removed the non-linear albedo correction function.
  • Replaced the normal map normalization on load with a compute shader to speed up engine startup and map loading.

Contributions by GitHub user @res2k:

Contributions by GitHub user @Paril:

