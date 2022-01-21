Jan.21 Weekly update

- Fixed an issue where the cat cage would disappear after switching scenes. You may now return to the location you originally found it and pick it up again.
- Fixed a UI bug where the cat bowl would incorrectly display "Cody remove food" when there was no food in the bowl.
- Fixed a graphical issue where ambient light would display incorrectly when it rains.
- Fixed an issue where you would still receive messages related to backyard invasions when outside your home.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes Cody's health would not reduce when he gets wet.
UNDYING update for 21 January 2022
