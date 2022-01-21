 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

UNDYING update for 21 January 2022

Jan.21 Weekly update

Share · View all patches · Build 8058694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where the cat cage would disappear after switching scenes. You may now return to the location you originally found it and pick it up again.
  2. Fixed a UI bug where the cat bowl would incorrectly display "Cody remove food" when there was no food in the bowl.
  3. Fixed a graphical issue where ambient light would display incorrectly when it rains.
  4. Fixed an issue where you would still receive messages related to backyard invasions when outside your home.
  5. Fixed a bug that sometimes Cody's health would not reduce when he gets wet.

Changed files in this update

Undying Main Depot 638991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.