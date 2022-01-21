 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 21 January 2022

Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #47

Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #47

Hello it's me, Angel!

It's my birthday today! Which means it's time for my yearly birthday update!

What better way to celebrate than to give you all a pop quiz on the lore of my world. Well, Sentinel 4X is the one who likes giving quizzes, so I'll let her do it in her new event!

Early Access updated game version to v6.10

Content Added -

  • 1 new story event to discover
  • 6 new dreams to fulfill. (Total: 483)

Updates and tweaks -

  • Reduced the speed of Shy Momo's saw blooms with overleveled attack speed
  • Blot will now accept gifts taken out of the link synapse as a donation

Bug Fixes -

  • Fixed a bug that caused gifts taken out of the link synapse to lose their "starting gift" status when resuming a run

