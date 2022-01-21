Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #47

Hello it's me, Angel!
It's my birthday today! Which means it's time for my yearly birthday update!
What better way to celebrate than to give you all a pop quiz on the lore of my world. Well, Sentinel 4X is the one who likes giving quizzes, so I'll let her do it in her new event!
Early Access updated game version to v6.10
Content Added -
- 1 new story event to discover
- 6 new dreams to fulfill. (Total: 483)
Updates and tweaks -
- Reduced the speed of Shy Momo's saw blooms with overleveled attack speed
- Blot will now accept gifts taken out of the link synapse as a donation
Bug Fixes -
- Fixed a bug that caused gifts taken out of the link synapse to lose their "starting gift" status when resuming a run
ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː
