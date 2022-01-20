 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Castle of no Escape 2 update for 20 January 2022

Achievements bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8057526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that does not allow to get achievements in the game. We apologize for the fact that it took so long to resolve. ːcone_traderː

Changed files in this update

Castle of no Escape 2 Content Depot 542351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.