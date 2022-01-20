Fixed a bug that does not allow to get achievements in the game. We apologize for the fact that it took so long to resolve. ːcone_traderː
Castle of no Escape 2 update for 20 January 2022
Achievements bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update