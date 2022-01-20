Tiny thursday fix

This is a small bugfix patch focused on a single issue:
- Crash in menus: When quickly going into the council select screen and back in standard mode, you could get our mutli-threaded code in a twist, triggering a crash. You should no longer be able to do so.
Bug trivia for the dedicated reader: this bug was triggered from a thread checking your completed run files for achievements. Because of that, the likelihood of this bug happening to you increased based on how many good runs you have stored. Poor way to treat the best and most invested players!
This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2 (b911) on Windows and v1.2 (b912) on Mac.
Changed files in this update