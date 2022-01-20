 Skip to content

Outerverse update for 20 January 2022

Update 11: Minor Fixes For Ages 1 & 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Age 1 Gemstone machine (Hardened Lava will no longer spread to Ice if it has a Pure Ruby block above or below it, this was supposed to be like this but it bugged out sometimes)
  • Fixed Age 1 Hardened Lava spreads to Ice even when not powered (if it was previously powered and then unpowered, it will no longer spread anymore)
  • Fixed Age 2 Amethyst Sword crafting requirements.

Don't forget to leave us a Steam review with your thoughts on the game. It really helps us reach more players!

Also join our Discord to chat with the developer and the community!

