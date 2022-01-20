T5 Update 9.0

1.Added a rune confirmation link at the end of the page to prevent players from clicking too fast and missing the collected rune information

2.Fixed an issue that caused mana cost to decrease when charging up

3.Spear armor penetration increased to 100%

4.Fixed an issue where the enchant "laser" could not hit ghost enemies, and slightly increased the damage done

5.Alysa's block has been modified: a successful block now has a short damage respite (previously, a successful block only cancels one damage, not frequent attacks) and restores a small amount of health

6.Add new blessing - Cure: 20% health is restored every time you switch stage

7.Dark Torch bonus - Dwarf craftsman: you can upgrade your weapon to one level for free, exclusive weapon and highest level weapon cannot be used, weapon upgrade will retain the original enchant status

8.Dark Torch bonus - Magic Box: gain several enhanced items

9.Added new world Tree project

-Enchanted Weapon: Gain an additional initial enchanted item for each weapon

-Enchant refused: Each weapon is cleared of initial enchantment

-Equipped: Initial armor +2, initial Magic Resistance +2

-Expansion store: Items sold by Goblin merchants increased by 2

-Giant land: Player character becomes smaller

-Ban regulations: All gold shields have failed

-Magic draw: The character's initial mana is drained

-Bad weather: Random thunderstorms occur

-Alone at War: You can't get any summones or friends

10.Add new summoning items

-Wasp Bomb: Gain 10 extremely fast wasp companions

-Horror Music Box: Summon 9 doll army buddies (Doll swordsmen, Doll guard, Doll wizard)

11.Additional items sold by Goblin merchants: potion, function items, scrolls, weapons, summoning items

12.If you attack a Goblin merchant, there is a probability that he will change the goods he sells