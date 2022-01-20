Update Notes for Jan 20

Hey everyone! We've been working hard on fixing a bunch of small issues, most of which you'll find in this patch! Check out this massive change log:

Added support for pairing multiple users to keyboard and mouse controls.

Fixed issue where some spawn points could cause the player to become stuck in space in Newtonian movement mode.

Fixed issue where the game would not end if a single player was connected to both ropes in the outro scene.

Added the ability to speed up the Operations Manual objective and challenge completion animations using Button South on gamepad and Spacebar on keyboard.

Fixed zoom action input threshold on Operations Manual.

Added the ability to navigate back to the title screen using Button East on gamepad and Back on keyboard.

Fixed music playback issue in Data if antennas were completed out of sequence.

Fixed music playback issue in Minerals.

Fixed missing I character when playing using a Turkish system region.

Changed collectable trophy display logic so that it now requires user input to finish the sequence instead of using an automatic timer.

Fixed issue where speedrun timer would pause during cinematics where gameplay was still in progress.

Fixed issue where speedrun timer would not work for some system cultures.

Fixed issue where speedrun timer would stop before the game had finished.

Fixed issue where speedrun timer would have a non-zero value at the start of Evacuation.

Fixed issue where speedrun timer modes would have the same behaviour. The ‘Game’ timer mode now displays the total play time for the loaded save slot.

Fixed rare issue where Evacuation airlock door would not open if the lever was pulled at a very specific moment.

Fixed issue where Operations Manual could be opened after completing a mission.

Fixed potential exploit where players could complete Data time challenge by restarting from checkpoint.

Fixed issue on PlayStation where players could not reconnect devices after the play session expired.

Fixed issue where escape pod would not depart if the player entered the seat before closing the hatch.

Fixed issue where ropes could break in the vents section of Evac.

Once again, thank you to all of our testers for ensuring that this patch is nice and tight. If something has slipped us by and you run into an issue, please don't hesitate to let us know - we'd greatly appreciate it.

See you around.

Alex from 2pt