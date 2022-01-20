Version 1.09 Update

- Content - 10 New finalized party incidents are now added to chapter 2!
- Calendar - It's no longer possible to have three invitations on the same day
- Incidents - Incident updates and typo fixes
This update finalizes some additional party incidents that we wanted to add to chapter 2, just to give our players a little extra variety. A few astute players have already ran into unfinished versions of those incidents, so this should fix those up for them.
As always, thanks so much for your support!
Changed files in this update