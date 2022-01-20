 Skip to content

Ambition: A Minuet in Power update for 20 January 2022

Version 1.09 Update

Build 8051081

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Content - 10 New finalized party incidents are now added to chapter 2!
  • Calendar - It's no longer possible to have three invitations on the same day
  • Incidents - Incident updates and typo fixes

This update finalizes some additional party incidents that we wanted to add to chapter 2, just to give our players a little extra variety. A few astute players have already ran into unfinished versions of those incidents, so this should fix those up for them.

As always, thanks so much for your support!

