This build has not been seen in a public branch.

More progress made on this object, which is called the Codex. A Codex will be important to player progression later on, but for now it's just a spooky ball that stares at the player if you approach it. Lots of work went into making it feel like a real eye.​

A Codex will always spawn 50 meters from your starting location, so look around for it.

This feature is now available to try in the "upcoming" beta branch on Steam.​