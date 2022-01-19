Pirates & Gatherers

Greetings!

This update will bring many changes to the game. First, you will now be able to reach the next reputation level in Thorval, and get a chance to fight pirates doing so. The second major change is about the gathering, read on for more details.

You will now gather all resources from a node in a single action. Under the hood, the system will be the same, with rare components, bonus resources and skill progression.

We want to switch the focus of a "resource run" away from a time-consuming grind to a planning challenge. In that idea, we reinstituted the rule that tools are damaged from gathering. We hope to get to a point of balance where we can reduce again cooldown on resources with these rules so we rely less and less on time gating (cooldowns). On the other hand, the system will damage your clothes much less because a gather will be considered only one action for them.

Also, the Arcanists have discovered something weird in the Archantics Chain, visit their tower in Holdori when you have the chance.

Thanks for playing our Early Access!

Virtys

Changelog:

January 19 - Version: 0.1.11.0

Features and Changes

Talent book now has an overview page to quickly see all talents and equip them easily. Left click will show a menu if more than one level is available. Right click will equip the highest level automatically.

You will now gather all resources from a node in a single action.

Gathering tools will now always have their durability used.

You now have a 200-encumbrance margin before the game blocks you from traveling.

Fixes

During combat, chat will not be on the way anymore when hovering alterations on enemies.

Fixed an issue where shortcut keys would stop working in the domain

Fixed an issue that allowed to trade bounded items in a reply of a trade.

Content Changes