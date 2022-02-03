 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 3 February 2022

Update 02-03-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8049891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Shredder joins the battle!
  • New Stage available, Double Dare!
  • Added a message that notifies players of when one of their replays is no longer compatible with the current version of the game
  • Loading optimizations were applied for the menus on all platforms, menus should load faster. The results vary per platform
  • Fixed issue that made incorrect thumbnail image show in arcade mode for the Sweet Dreams stage
  • Fixed issue that made rewards not show at the end of Arcade mode when playing with Garfield
  • Fixed issue that made the incorrect button prompt appear in the results screen for the save replay functionality
  • Changed Garfield’s dialogue box to be a thought bubble in the arcade mode.
  • Fixed issue that made the screen flicker sometimes during the matchmaking when opponents changed their skins or characters
  • Fixed issue that made the incorrect goal-post assets show in the Sweet Dreams Stage in Sports Mode
  • Fixed an issue that made the game get stuck on a “joining game” screen after entering a private lobby password
  • We’ve heard people having issues with their controllers mapping getting mixed up when going back to the character select screen. We’re happy to announce that we’ve implemented a controllers profile system that will allow players to assign their specific control mappings to their own specific profile so they won’t get mixed up anymore
  • Fixed an issue that made the character select screen appear more than once sometimes in online modes
  • There have been updates to the blocking system ,now horizontal attacks can only be blocked if you’re holding a horizontal direction while blocking (Diagonals are considered vertical direction)

Balance

  • Universal

    • DI angle reverted (14° → 16°)
    • Getup & tech root roll anims linger for 2 & 4 extra frames respectively before moving
    • Getup roll time decreased (29f → 27f)
    • Getup inplace time decreased (27f → 24f)
    • Getup inplace invulnerability decreased (21f → 19f)
    • Tech roll time decreased (34f → 31f)
    • Tech roll invulnerability decreased (26f → 25f)
    • Tech inplace time decreased (24f → 22f)
    • Tech inplace invulnerability decreased (18f → 17f)
    • Ledge invulnerability increased (60f → 70f)
    • Crashland time decreased (30f → 26f)
    • Holding diagonal for a block is now mutually exclusive for down/up, will not block mid attacks
    • Holding diagonal with the horizontal AWAY from an oncoming attack will no longer produce a down/up block
    • Z-drops no longer affected by DI
    • All characters now properly slowfall once per airtime with their aerial strong attacks, subsequent airstrongs fall at normal speed
    • RPS pre-attack hitboxes now attack in the “correct” direction
    • RPS pre-attack hitboxes now encompass the entire character
    • Fixed bug where certain characters couldn’t turnaround jump out of a jump-cancelable attack while in hitstop
    • Fixed bug where a grounded jump could quickly lead into an aerial grounded jump if the input was pressed again within 4 frames
    • Fixed bug where block on-hit was actionable 1-frame later

  • Spongebob

    • Aerial Mid Light

      • Stun gain decreased (9 → 7)

    • Aerial Up Light

      • Knockback gain increased (105 → 115)
      • Stun gain decreased (16 → 11)
      • Down Special
      • Using the grounded version no longer takes away an aerial charge

  • Sandy

    • Down Special

      • Cancelable actions now possible with second stick

  • Aang

    • Aerial Mid Light

      • Damage decreased (9 → 7)
      • Knockback increased (30 → 50)
      • Knockback Gain increased (75 → 105)
      • Stun decreased (30 → 22)
      • Stun gain increased (0 → 6)

    • Down Special

      • Can no longer infinitely jump during the turnaround animation

  • Toph

    • Mid Special

      • Input setup altered: now releasing special immediately throws the projectile, while pressing block cancels the charge; this new system allows an uncharged projectile to be immediately thrown in a manner similar to the rest of the cast
      • Now has a cooldown system like other projectile attacks
      • Color overlays now flash to indicate when a new charge level is met, yellow for mid-charge and orange for full-charge
      • Charge time for mid-level projectile decreased (40f → 35f)
      • Charge time for max-level projectile increased (55f → 70f)
      • Projectile time before self-destruction reduced (5s → 3s)
      • Mid-charge projectile speeds lowered (20, 30, 40 → 14, 24, 34)
      • Mid-charge projectile now bounces
      • If a mid-charge projectile is z-dropped, it will persist 4 times longer than usual (3s → 12s)
      • Max-charge projectile speeds lowered (14, 24, 34 → 12, 20, 28)
      • A max-charge projectile can no longer be rebounded, destroyed, grabbed, or beaten out by any traditional means; good luck!

    • Up Special

      • Ascent begins faster (26f → 24f)
      • Throws projectile faster (33f → 24f)
      • Startup now decays horizontal speed gradually, instead of all at once
      • Projectile inherits Toph's horizontal speed when initiated
      • Can grab edge sooner (50f → 38f)
      • Transitions to fallstate sooner (60f → 47f)

    • Down Special

      • Platform duration halved (10s → 5s)

  • Lucy Loud

    • General

      • Now uses correct speed modifiers when carrying an opponent
      • Fixed issue where effects showing off which form Lucy was in would disappear under specific circumstances

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • No longer can cancel preemptively after respawning

  • April O'Neil

    • Up Special

      • Can no longer be used to stall when out of fuel

    • Down Special

      • No longer gains ratings from hitting blocking/invulnerable opponents

  • Ren & Stimpy

    • Aerial Mid Throw

      • Fixed animation cycling through >2000 more frames that it should've

  • Powdered Toast Man

    • Up Light

      • Attack button can now be held to salute your enemies after KO’ing them

    • Up Strong

      • Hitbox repositioned to properly cover PTM’s head

    • Aerial Mid Light

      • Hitbox repositioned to properly cover PTM’s body

    • Aerial Up Light

      • Attack button can now be held to salute your enemies after KO’ing them

  • Zim

    • Up Special

      • Fixed bug where attacking Zim prior to releasing the projectile would cause Zim’s gravity to change until up special was performed again

    • Gir

      • Fixed issue that made Gir get stuck on some walls instead of bouncing off
      • Fixed issue that made Gir get stuck with other Girs ingame

  • Danny Phantom

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Pre-attack landing lag minimum fixed to standard amount (5f → 8f)

  • Oblina

    • Mid Special

      • Before hitting the ground, goop acts like any other projectile
      • After hitting the ground, goop can only be destroyed by a strong attack from whoever doesn't own the projectile
      • No longer land-cancelable

Gameplay updates explained

With the strong prevalence and potential reward of reaction tech chasing (rtc) in the current meta, some major buffs were deemed necessary for the defensive options; while it should remain a disadvantage, it shouldn’t be to the extent that follow-ups are almost guaranteed with minimal effort. The hope is these changes to both the wait before a movement takes place & a decrease in the time it takes for an action will be enough to balance the scales.

Changed files in this update

Nickelodeon Super Brawl Content Depot 1414851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.