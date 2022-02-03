Update 02-03-2022

General
- Shredder joins the battle!
- New Stage available, Double Dare!
- Added a message that notifies players of when one of their replays is no longer compatible with the current version of the game
- Loading optimizations were applied for the menus on all platforms, menus should load faster. The results vary per platform
- Fixed issue that made incorrect thumbnail image show in arcade mode for the Sweet Dreams stage
- Fixed issue that made rewards not show at the end of Arcade mode when playing with Garfield
- Fixed issue that made the incorrect button prompt appear in the results screen for the save replay functionality
- Changed Garfield’s dialogue box to be a thought bubble in the arcade mode.
- Fixed issue that made the screen flicker sometimes during the matchmaking when opponents changed their skins or characters
- Fixed issue that made the incorrect goal-post assets show in the Sweet Dreams Stage in Sports Mode
- Fixed an issue that made the game get stuck on a “joining game” screen after entering a private lobby password
- We’ve heard people having issues with their controllers mapping getting mixed up when going back to the character select screen. We’re happy to announce that we’ve implemented a controllers profile system that will allow players to assign their specific control mappings to their own specific profile so they won’t get mixed up anymore
- Fixed an issue that made the character select screen appear more than once sometimes in online modes
- There have been updates to the blocking system ,now horizontal attacks can only be blocked if you’re holding a horizontal direction while blocking (Diagonals are considered vertical direction)
Balance
Universal
- DI angle reverted (14° → 16°)
- Getup & tech root roll anims linger for 2 & 4 extra frames respectively before moving
- Getup roll time decreased (29f → 27f)
- Getup inplace time decreased (27f → 24f)
- Getup inplace invulnerability decreased (21f → 19f)
- Tech roll time decreased (34f → 31f)
- Tech roll invulnerability decreased (26f → 25f)
- Tech inplace time decreased (24f → 22f)
- Tech inplace invulnerability decreased (18f → 17f)
- Ledge invulnerability increased (60f → 70f)
- Crashland time decreased (30f → 26f)
- Holding diagonal for a block is now mutually exclusive for down/up, will not block mid attacks
- Holding diagonal with the horizontal AWAY from an oncoming attack will no longer produce a down/up block
- Z-drops no longer affected by DI
- All characters now properly slowfall once per airtime with their aerial strong attacks, subsequent airstrongs fall at normal speed
- RPS pre-attack hitboxes now attack in the “correct” direction
- RPS pre-attack hitboxes now encompass the entire character
- Fixed bug where certain characters couldn’t turnaround jump out of a jump-cancelable attack while in hitstop
- Fixed bug where a grounded jump could quickly lead into an aerial grounded jump if the input was pressed again within 4 frames
- Fixed bug where block on-hit was actionable 1-frame later
Spongebob
Aerial Mid Light
- Stun gain decreased (9 → 7)
Aerial Up Light
- Knockback gain increased (105 → 115)
- Stun gain decreased (16 → 11)
- Down Special
- Using the grounded version no longer takes away an aerial charge
Sandy
-
Down Special
- Cancelable actions now possible with second stick
Aang
-
Aerial Mid Light
- Damage decreased (9 → 7)
- Knockback increased (30 → 50)
- Knockback Gain increased (75 → 105)
- Stun decreased (30 → 22)
- Stun gain increased (0 → 6)
Down Special
- Can no longer infinitely jump during the turnaround animation
-
Toph
-
Mid Special
- Input setup altered: now releasing special immediately throws the projectile, while pressing block cancels the charge; this new system allows an uncharged projectile to be immediately thrown in a manner similar to the rest of the cast
- Now has a cooldown system like other projectile attacks
- Color overlays now flash to indicate when a new charge level is met, yellow for mid-charge and orange for full-charge
- Charge time for mid-level projectile decreased (40f → 35f)
- Charge time for max-level projectile increased (55f → 70f)
- Projectile time before self-destruction reduced (5s → 3s)
- Mid-charge projectile speeds lowered (20, 30, 40 → 14, 24, 34)
- Mid-charge projectile now bounces
- If a mid-charge projectile is z-dropped, it will persist 4 times longer than usual (3s → 12s)
- Max-charge projectile speeds lowered (14, 24, 34 → 12, 20, 28)
- A max-charge projectile can no longer be rebounded, destroyed, grabbed, or beaten out by any traditional means; good luck!
Up Special
- Ascent begins faster (26f → 24f)
- Throws projectile faster (33f → 24f)
- Startup now decays horizontal speed gradually, instead of all at once
- Projectile inherits Toph's horizontal speed when initiated
- Can grab edge sooner (50f → 38f)
- Transitions to fallstate sooner (60f → 47f)
Down Special
- Platform duration halved (10s → 5s)
Lucy Loud
-
General
- Now uses correct speed modifiers when carrying an opponent
- Fixed issue where effects showing off which form Lucy was in would disappear under specific circumstances
Aerial Down Strong
- No longer can cancel preemptively after respawning
April O'Neil
-
Up Special
- Can no longer be used to stall when out of fuel
-
Down Special
- No longer gains ratings from hitting blocking/invulnerable opponents
-
Ren & Stimpy
-
Aerial Mid Throw
- Fixed animation cycling through >2000 more frames that it should've
-
Powdered Toast Man
-
Up Light
- Attack button can now be held to salute your enemies after KO’ing them
-
Up Strong
- Hitbox repositioned to properly cover PTM’s head
-
Aerial Mid Light
- Hitbox repositioned to properly cover PTM’s body
-
Aerial Up Light
- Attack button can now be held to salute your enemies after KO’ing them
-
Zim
-
Up Special
- Fixed bug where attacking Zim prior to releasing the projectile would cause Zim’s gravity to change until up special was performed again
-
Gir
- Fixed issue that made Gir get stuck on some walls instead of bouncing off
- Fixed issue that made Gir get stuck with other Girs ingame
-
Danny Phantom
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Pre-attack landing lag minimum fixed to standard amount (5f → 8f)
-
Oblina
-
Mid Special
- Before hitting the ground, goop acts like any other projectile
- After hitting the ground, goop can only be destroyed by a strong attack from whoever doesn't own the projectile
- No longer land-cancelable
-
Gameplay updates explained
With the strong prevalence and potential reward of reaction tech chasing (rtc) in the current meta, some major buffs were deemed necessary for the defensive options; while it should remain a disadvantage, it shouldn’t be to the extent that follow-ups are almost guaranteed with minimal effort. The hope is these changes to both the wait before a movement takes place & a decrease in the time it takes for an action will be enough to balance the scales.
