Helping hand from above - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Can't interact with anything on mountain fixed
fix - Poloska engine cover couldn't be painted fixed
fix - Cigarettes and drugs didn't save there quantity fixed
fix - Picking up item behind truck bed door should no longer occure
fix - Removed expensive water reflection it caused errors
fix - Bed doors now should save there state correctly now
fix - Character should no longer stand up when exiting the menu
New
added - Traffic between Balarsk and Kolovy
added - More signs for navigation
added - Added screen effect when player is dying of thirst/hunger
added - Disable button for car mirrors (more FPS)
added - 3rd person camera to cars
added - Radiator, engine, fuel tank, canisters now show how much they can take in
added - Cigarette and weed now burns down even when player don't suck on it
added - Player pees in his pants if bladder is full
added - Car headlights now cast shadows
added - Player can buy torch at Sterlikin and Balarsk grocery
added - Low and Very Low graphics settings to the launcher
Changes
changed - God now throws back the items that fallen trough the earth to where it fell trough (or top of your head)
changed - You can buy anything while you are in debt except truck beds and car
changed - Saving game no longer quits to the main menu
changed - Using repair box is more clear now which box is used
changed - Drunkenness now lasts longer
changed - Poloska suspension adjusted (slaverian roads still win)
changed - Using binocular is slower
changed - Sun is now using correct central European summer time longitude and latitude (longer daylight)
changed - Sun comes up at 5am sets at 9pm now
changed - Towbar now have dedicated front and back for easier use
changed - Poloska dash light connected to headlight instead of interior light
