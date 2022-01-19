Helping hand from above - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Can't interact with anything on mountain fixed

fix - Poloska engine cover couldn't be painted fixed

fix - Cigarettes and drugs didn't save there quantity fixed

fix - Picking up item behind truck bed door should no longer occure

fix - Removed expensive water reflection it caused errors

fix - Bed doors now should save there state correctly now

fix - Character should no longer stand up when exiting the menu

New

added - Traffic between Balarsk and Kolovy

added - More signs for navigation

added - Added screen effect when player is dying of thirst/hunger

added - Disable button for car mirrors (more FPS)

added - 3rd person camera to cars

added - Radiator, engine, fuel tank, canisters now show how much they can take in

added - Cigarette and weed now burns down even when player don't suck on it

added - Player pees in his pants if bladder is full

added - Car headlights now cast shadows

added - Player can buy torch at Sterlikin and Balarsk grocery

added - Low and Very Low graphics settings to the launcher

Changes

changed - God now throws back the items that fallen trough the earth to where it fell trough (or top of your head)

changed - You can buy anything while you are in debt except truck beds and car

changed - Saving game no longer quits to the main menu

changed - Using repair box is more clear now which box is used

changed - Drunkenness now lasts longer

changed - Poloska suspension adjusted (slaverian roads still win)

changed - Using binocular is slower

changed - Sun is now using correct central European summer time longitude and latitude (longer daylight)

changed - Sun comes up at 5am sets at 9pm now

changed - Towbar now have dedicated front and back for easier use

changed - Poloska dash light connected to headlight instead of interior light