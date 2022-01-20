Anouncement for Server Maintenance #Patch38

Announcement for server maintenance #Patch38 date January 20, 2021 time 1:30 PM. - 5:00 PM (+7 GMT)

The team will be closed for server maintenance on January 20, 2021 time 1:30 PM. - 5:00 PM. Thailand time (+7 GMT) for maintenance and update.

The details of the postponement are as follows:

Fix the skill Beast Claw of the character, Nylcan.

Fix being able to trigger invulnerability while using Hunt Mode for Nylcan character.

Fix being able to trigger invulnerability while using Prisoner Chain skill of Prisoner character.

Fix being able to trigger invulnerability while destroying items for all Specter Characters.

Each Bug fix will be updated during January 20, 2021 after our server maintenance.

Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.

Home Sweet Home Survive Team

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch38 วันที่ 20 มกราคม 2564 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 20 มกราคม 2564 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดของการเลื่อนเวลามีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้ไขสกิล กรงเล็บอสูรกาย (Beast Claw) ของตัวละครนิลกาฬ

แก้ไขการเรียกใช้สถานะคงกระพันได้ขณะกำลังใช้โหมดไล่ล่า (Hunt Mode) ของตัวละครนิลกาฬ

แก้ไขการเรียกใช้สถานะคงกระพันได้ขณะกำลังใช้สกิลโซ่คนคุก (Prisoner Chain) ของตัวละครคนคุก

แก้ไขการเรียกใช้สถานะคงกระพันได้ขณะกำลังทำลายสิ่งของ ของตัวละครผีทั้งหมด

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 20 มกราคม 2564 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home :Survive