 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EPICA update for 19 January 2022

BETA PATCH 1.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8046802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a quest log, accessible by pressing "O" button
  • Updated the Inventory



Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.