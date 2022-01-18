Update 1.0.2

Hi everyone, we update the game Mandinga fixing some issues:
- SWAPED ICONS: Graviola Bark and Graviola Bark Tea they had the icons switched between them.
- GREAT HOUSE: On the night of Obadelê searching for Ayomide, the player can enter Gaspar's house but this is a bug, and the environment has no light.
- WATER FOR ONE BROTHER MISS: This quest has been removed when the player is playing only with Akil in Salvador.
- QUILOMBO FOLLOW: Adjustments in the part of following the guy to the Quilombo Secret Pass.
Changed files in this update