Mandinga - A Tale of Banzo update for 18 January 2022

Update 1.0.2

Build 8043592

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, we update the game Mandinga fixing some issues:

  • SWAPED ICONS: Graviola Bark and Graviola Bark Tea they had the icons switched between them.
  • GREAT HOUSE: On the night of Obadelê searching for Ayomide, the player can enter Gaspar's house but this is a bug, and the environment has no light.
  • WATER FOR ONE BROTHER MISS: This quest has been removed when the player is playing only with Akil in Salvador.
  • QUILOMBO FOLLOW: Adjustments in the part of following the guy to the Quilombo Secret Pass.

