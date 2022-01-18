Aghanim's Collector's Cache, Labyrinth Update, & DOTA: Dragon's Blood Season 2 (ClientVersion 5152)

Today's update brings the all-new Aghanim's Collector's Cache featuring 18 sets voted for by the community, plus an Aghanim's Labyrinth Update filled with new rewards and gameplay. Also, continue following the story in DOTA: Dragon's Blood Season 2, now available on Netflix.
Aghanim's Collector's Cache
The votes have been tallied and the official grand magus seal of approval has been obtained, meaning Aghanim's 2021 Collector's Cache is now available — loaded with the top 18 eligible item sets as voted on by the Dota 2 community.
Unboxing 15 of these treasures will automatically grant you 36 Battle Levels, and the odds of receiving a bonus rare item will increase with each one you open. You can also recycle any unwanted items for 2 Battle Levels.
Aghanim's 2021 Collector's Cache is available for $2.49 and will only remain on sale until the end of the battle pass. All items in the Cache are untradeable and unmarketable, except for the ultra rare Phantom Assassin item.
- Chaos Knight
- Ogre Magi
- Dragon Knight
- Phantom Lancer
- Dawnbreaker
- Clockwerk
- Phantom Assassin
- Razor
- Ancient Apparition
- Chen
- Grimstroke
- Broodmother
- Mars
- Rubick
- Drow Ranger
- Alchemist
- Axe
- Abaddon
We once again thank the community artists who tendered submissions for this year's treasure, as well as the entire Battle Pass community for casting votes in support of their favorite item sets. We look forward to seeing your top selections mixing it up in the lanes.
Aghanim's Labyrinth Update
Today's patch also features a substantial update for Aghanim's Labyrinth brimming with new rewards and gameplay.
Earn the exclusive "Aghanim the Wisest" courier by saving each of the different multiverse mages, and show off your prowess with custom emoticons awarded for completing each difficulty level from Apprentice to Apex Mage. Aghanim the Magnanimous has even kept track of who already helped out, so rewards for past success are already waiting.
Head over to the patch notes page to read all about a host of balance changes, adjustments to aggro mechanics, new encounters, and more.
DOTA: Dragon's Blood Season 2 - Watch Now
Continue your anime adventure into the world of Dota with the exclusive premiere of a new season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood, arriving today on Netflix. And if you by chance missed the start of this journey, don't worry — no matter whether you binge or watch one at a time, it's never too late to catch up.
