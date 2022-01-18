Aghanim's Collector's Cache, Labyrinth Update, & DOTA: Dragon's Blood Season 2 (ClientVersion 5152)

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_aghsfort_special_juggernaut_healing_ward_detonate_Description: After healing, Healing Ward automatically chases an enemy and detonates with damage equal to %damage_percent%%% of the total amount healed. › Increases Healing Ward's radius by %bonus_radius%. After healing, Healing Ward automatically chases an enemy and detonates with damage equal to %damage_percent%%% of the total amount healed.

DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_aghsfort2_special_drow_ranger_wave_of_silence_echo_Description: A second Gust echos with %knockback_bonus%%% increased size and knockback after a %delay% second delay. › A second Gust echos with %knockback_bonus%%% increased size and knockback after a %delay% second delay. Drow gains %agility_per_hit% agility for every enemy hit and %agility_per_captain% agility for every captain hit by any wave of Gust for %agility_duration%s.

DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_aghsfort2_special_drow_ranger_wave_of_silence_movement_Description: Allies hit by Gust slip from the enemy's grasp with %movespeed_percent%%% increased movespeed and phased movement for the same duration as Gust's Silence and Blind duration. Drow gains free pathing when hit. › Allies hit by Gust are dispelled and gain %movespeed_percent%%% increased movespeed with phased movement for the same duration as Gust's Silence and Blind duration. Drow gains free pathing from the effect.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lich_frost_nova_execute_refund_Description: Increases primary and area damage dealt to the primary target by %primary_target_damage_pct%%%. If Frost Nova kills its primary target, %mana_cost_pct%%% of its mana cost is refunded and its cooldown is reduced by %cooldown_pct%%%. › Increases primary and area damage dealt to the primary target by %primary_target_damage_pct%%%. If the primary target dies while affected by Frost Nova's slow, %mana_cost_pct%%% of the mana cost is refunded and cooldown is reduced by %cooldown_pct%%%.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lich_frost_shield_dispels_Description: When Frost Shield is cast on allies it applies a strong dispel and grants them magic immunity for %immunity_duration% seconds. › When Frost Shield is cast on allies it applies a strong dispel and grants them magic immunity for %immunity_duration_pct%%% of the shield's duration.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lina_dragon_slave_lsa_trail_Description: Dragon Slave leaves a trail of %lsa_total% Light Strike Arrays in it's wake. These Light Strike Arrays have %lsa_power%%% less radius and damage. › Dragon Slave leaves a trail of Light Strike Arrays for every %lsa_range% range it travels. These Light Strike Arrays have %lsa_power%%% less radius and damage.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lina_dragon_slave_ignite_Description: Enemies hit with Dragon Slave are ignited for %burn_duration% seconds, taking %burn_pct%%% of Dragon Slave's damage every %burn_interval% seconds, and giving Lina %mana_restore% mana per unit hit. › Enemies hit with Dragon Slave are ignited for %burn_duration% seconds, taking %burn_pct%%% of Laguna Blade's damage every %burn_interval% seconds, and giving Lina %mana_restore% mana per unit hit.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_gyrocopter_homing_missile_ride_Description: Any ally can saddle up and ride the Homing Missile. Enemies hit as the missile passes through them take the Missile's damage. Can not go over impassable terrain. › Any ally can saddle up and ride the Homing Missile. Enemies hit as the missile passes through them are stunned and take %damage_mult%x the Missile's damage. Can not go over impassable terrain.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_dawnbreaker_solar_guardian_death_of_a_star_Description: Whenever Solar Guardian is cast, all non-primary targets have %solar_guardian_pct%%% Solar Guardian pulses created around them until Dawnbreaker lands. When dying, Dawnbreaker automatically casts Solar Guardian on the lowest health ally (herself if no others alive). › Increases pulse heal by %bonus_heal%. Whenever Solar Guardian is cast, all non-primary targets have %solar_guardian_pct%%% Solar Guardian pulses created around them until Dawnbreaker lands. When dying, Dawnbreaker automatically casts Solar Guardian on the lowest health ally (herself if no others alive).

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_sand_king_sand_storm_blind: %SAND STORM BLIND:

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_sand_king_sand_storm_slow: %SAND STORM SLOW:

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_burrowstrike_transport_Description: Any enemies struck by Burrowstrike are taken with Sand King to his destination › Any enemies struck by Burrowstrike are taken with Sand King to his destination, and an Epicenter is created there that pulses once for each second of Burrowstrike's current stun duration.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_burrowstrike_reverse_Description: For 1.5s after casting Burrowstrike, Sand King can re-cast it, burrowstriking back to his original location › For 1.5 seconds after casting Burrowstrike, Sand King can re-cast it, burrowstriking back to his original location.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_sandstorm_independant_Description: Sand King can leave his sand storm without it being destroyed › Sand King gains movement speed while in Sand Storm equal to the slow, and can leave them without them being destroyed.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_sandstorm_burrowstrike_field_Description: Every %explosion_interval%s a mini-BurrowStrike with an AoE of %explosion_radius% is created randomly within the sandstorm, impaling and stunning enemies for the current values of BurrowStrike › Every %explosion_interval% seconds, a mini-Burrowstrike with a radius of %explosion_radius% is created randomly within the sandstorm, impaling and stunning enemies for the current values of Burrowstrike

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_caustic_finale_sandstorm_Description: Whenever Caustic Finale is triggered it creates a Sand Storm that lasts for %sandstorm_duration% that is %sandstorm_radius_pct% the size of a regular Sand Storm › Whenever Caustic Finale is triggered it creates a Sand Storm that lasts for %sandstorm_duration% seconds that is %sandstorm_radius_pct%%% the size of a regular Sand Storm.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_caustic_finale_active_Description: Caustic Finale becomes an active ability with a %active_cooldown% second Cooldown. When activated, Caustic Finale will cause an explosion that deals %power_pct%%% of Caustic Finale's damage on every attack. Active duration is the same as Caustic Finale's debuff duration. › Caustic Finale becomes an active ability with a %active_cooldown% second cooldown. When activated, Caustic Finale will cause an explosion that deals %power_pct%%% of Caustic Finale's damage on every attack. Active duration is the same as Caustic Finale's debuff duration.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_epicenter_movement_Description: If there are enemies nearby, every %movement_distance% that Sand King moves creates a pulse of Epicenter › If there are enemies nearby, every %movement_distance% that Sand King moves creates a pulse of Epicenter.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_epicenter_allies_Description: On cast, an Epicenter that deals %value%%% damage is created around each allied hero › On cast, an Epicenter that deals %value%%% damage is created around each allied Hero.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_sand_king_epicenter_damage_resist_Description: Allies within the Epicenter range gain %damage_reduction%%% damage resistance and %status_resistance%%% status resistance for the duration of the Epicenter › Allies within the Epicenter range gain %damage_reduction%%% damage resistance and %status_resistance%%% status resistance for the duration of the Epicenter.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_kunkka_tsunami_Description: Tidebringer triggers a V-shaped tidal wave for %distance_as_tidebringer_scale_pct%%% of Tidebringer's range, dragging enemies along its wake and dealing %damage_as_tidebringer_scale_pct%%% of Tidebringer's damage. › Tidebringer triggers a tidal wave for %distance_as_tidebringer_scale_pct%%% of Tidebringer's range, dragging enemies along its wake and dealing %damage_as_tidebringer_scale_pct%%% of Tidebringer's damage.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_winter_wyvern_cold_embrace_blast_on_end_Description: At the end of Cold Embrace, the current level of Splinter Blast will emanate from the affected unit. › During Cold Embrace, the current level of Splint Blast emanates from the target every second with %damage_mult%%% damage.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_magnataur_shockwave_damage_reduction_Description: Enemies hit by Shockwave deal %damage_reduction_pct%%% less damage for %value% seconds. › Enemies hit by Shockwave are stunned instead of slowed, and deal %damage_reduction_pct%%% less damage for the duration + %value% seconds.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_magnataur_empower_charges_Description: Empower has %value% charges. Allies also receive Magnus's self damage and cleave multiplier › Empower has %value% charges, and triggers a Reverse Polarity at %rp_pct%%% at the target unit when cast.

DOTA_Tooltip_modifier_aghsfort_magnataur_skewer_bonus_strength_Description: Strength increased by Buldoze › Strength increased by Bulldoze

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_magnataur_horn_toss_Description: Magnus preforms a Horn Toss at the end of the skewer, dealing %damage_pct%%% of skewer's damage to all enemies hit. › Magnus preforms a Horn Toss at the end of the skewer, dealing %damage_pct%%% of kewer's damage to all enemies hit.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_magnataur_reverse_polarity_steroid_Description: After casting Reverse Polarity, Magnus's movement speed is increased by %move_speed_percent%%% and his attack speed is increased by %attack_speed% for %buff_duration% seconds. › After casting Reverse Polarity, the caster's movement speed is increased by %move_speed_percent%%% and attack speed is increased by %attack_speed% for %buff_duration% seconds.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_disruptor_static_storm_damage_reduction_Description: All enemies caught in Static Storm deal %damage_reduction_pct%%% less damage. › All enemies caught in Static Storm are slowed by %move_slow_pct%%% and deal %damage_reduction_pct%%% less damage.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_snapfire_lil_shredder_ally_cast_Description: Lil Shredder can be cast on allies. › Grants an additional %bonus_attacks% attacks. Lil Shredder can be cast on allies.

DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_aghsfort_special_tusk_ice_shards_secondary_Description: The Ice Shard projectile continues past the cast target, dealing damage to enemies up to %value% units away. Ice shards will still be created in the usual place. The extension projectile deal an additional %value%%% of Ice Shard's damage. › Grants %value% charges. The Ice Shard projectile continues past the cast target, dealing damage to enemies up to %secondary_distance% units away. Ice shards will still be created in the usual place. The extension projectile deal an additional %secondary_damage_pct%%% of Ice Shard's damage.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_tusk_snowball_heal_Description: All allies inside the Snowball gain an additional %value%%% Max Health as regen per second › Snowball gains %spell_lifesteal_pct%%% spell lifesteal. Allied Heroes inside the Snowball gain an additional %value%%% Max Health as regen per second, and any life stolen by Snowball also heals them.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_tusk_walrus_punch_reset_Description: If an enemy is killed by Walrus Punch, its cooldown is refreshed. › If an enemy is killed while affected by Walrus Punch slow, its cooldown is refreshed and %mana_cost_pct%%% of the mana cost is refunded.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_ursa_earthshock_knockback_Description: Earthshock applies %value% knockback and stuns for %value3% seconds. › Earthshock deals an additional %bonus_damage_pct%%% damage and applies a %value% radius knockback and stun for %value3% seconds.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_ursa_enrage_attack_speed_Description: Enrage provides %value2% attack speed to allied within %value% radius. › Enrage provides the current level of Overpower to allies within %value% radius.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_mars_gods_rebuke_stun_Description: God's Rebuke stuns enemies for %value% seconds. › Grants %value% charges. God's Rebuke stuns enemies for %stun_duration_mult%%% of the slow duration.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_mars_arena_of_blood_outside_perimeter_Description: Soldiers in the Arena of Blood also attack enemies up to %value% units outside the arena. › Soldiers in the Arena of Blood attack %attack_rate_mult%x as fast and get knocked back less, while also attacking enemies up to %value% units outside the Arena.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_viper_corrosive_skin_aura_Description: Corrosive Skin becomes an aura that affects teammates within %value% range for half the effect. › Corrosive Skin's damage is increased by %damage_increase_pct%%% and becomes an aura that affects teammates within %value% range for half the effect.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_weaver_time_lapse_allies_Description: Time Lapse can target allies. › Time Lapse can target allies and casts Shukuchi on the target.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_weaver_time_lapse_explosion_Description: Time Lapsed units create explosions at the start and end of their paths, damaging units in a %radius% area for %damage_pct%%% of the target's missing Health. › Time Lapsed units create explosions along their path, damaging units in a %radius% area for %damage_pct%%% of the target's missing Health.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_witch_doctor_voodoo_restoration_lifesteal_Description: Allies affected by Voodoo Restoration also gain %value%%% lifesteal. › Allies affected by Voodoo Restoration also gain %lifesteal_pct%%% lifesteal and %spell_lifesteal_pct%%% spell lifesteal.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_witch_doctor_death_ward_no_channel_Description: Death Ward does not need to be channeled. Death Ward lasts for %value%%% of max duration › Death Ward does not need to be channeled.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_slark_pounce_attack_all_Description: Slark also attacks all targets he jumps through, including the leashed enemy. › Grants %value% charges. Slark also attacks all targets he jumps through, including the leashed enemy.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_queenofpain_shadow_strike_chain_Description: Each attack Shadow Strike bounces to up %value% additional targets. › Shadow Strike bounces to up %value% additional targets.

DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_aghsfort_special_queenofpain_blink_generates_scream_Description: Blink generates a Scream of Pain at its start and end positions. › Blink generates a Scream of Pain at its end position.

DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_aghsfort_special_queenofpain_blink_attack_speed_Description: Blink provides %bonus_attack_speed% bonus attack speed for %duration%s. › Blink provides %bonus_attack_speed% bonus attack speed for %duration%s. This effect can stack multiple times.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_queenofpain_sonic_wave_attack_buff_Description: Increases Queen of Pain's Attack Speed by %attack_speed%, Attack Damage by %attack_damage% for %buff_duration% seconds for each enemy hit with Sonic Wave. › For each enemy hit by Sonic Wave, Queen of Pain gains %spell_amp%%% Spell Amplification and %bonus_damage% Attack Damage for %buff_duration% seconds.

DOTA_Tooltip_modifier_aghsfort_special_queenofpain_sonic_wave_attack_buff_Description: Damage increased by %dMODIFIER_PROPERTY_PREATTACK_BONUS_DAMAGE%, attack speed increased by %dMODIFIER_PROPERTY_ATTACKSPEED_BONUS_CONSTANT% › Damage increased by %dMODIFIER_PROPERTY_PREATTACK_BONUS_DAMAGE%, spell amplification increased by %dMODIFIER_PROPERTY_SPELL_AMPLIFY_PERCENTAGE%%%

