Custom 2D tokens, stability and more...

New Features:
- Added changeable 2D custom tokens
- Adjustable Map loading speed slider
Improvements:
- Network stability improvements on player joining and leaving.
- Smarter play menu (Only shows when you have a target selected).
- Added tool tips to random rotations.
- All Template maps have been rebuilt to load faster.
- Open console keybind changed from ` to F1.
Fixes:
- Players can no longer open the build menu.
- Disabled hotkeys to incomplete features.
- Typing no longer causes Build Menu To flicker.
- players can cast ranged FX again.
Changed files in this update