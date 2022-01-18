 Skip to content

The RPG Engine update for 18 January 2022

Custom 2D tokens, stability and more...

Last edited by Wendy

New Features:

  • Added changeable 2D custom tokens
  • Adjustable Map loading speed slider

Improvements:

  • Network stability improvements on player joining and leaving.
  • Smarter play menu (Only shows when you have a target selected).
  • Added tool tips to random rotations.
  • All Template maps have been rebuilt to load faster.
  • Open console keybind changed from ` to F1.

Fixes:

  • Players can no longer open the build menu.
  • Disabled hotkeys to incomplete features.
  • Typing no longer causes Build Menu To flicker.
  • players can cast ranged FX again.

