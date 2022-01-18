various fixes and encryption

249.0

live on oculus pc preview branch

steam pc preview branch

quest preview "eleven table tennis preview"

there is a big change in how you communicate with the server here. Please try this and let me know if you have any issues.

fixed one bug that was leading to stuck balls: having to do with bad serves being hit. i think i fixed the mismatch collider issue some steam htc tracker fixes updated some old paddle position issues..might have been causing lefty problems for the adapter. encrypted user data in storage and server communications on transmission another room positioning fix or quest/oculus room positioning for cases where there isn't an oculus guardian defined (so steamvr, monitor, etc). added a means by which I can push changes that aren't backwards compatible, client wise, without having to worry about Pico, or any other future platform with a delayed push, from holding back the change tab button revolves 2d spectator 180 degrees about table. fixed rank number display limit to 3 ball resets per use per match. I am seeing many cases of this being used maliciously. I will very soon start to tighten the control on this. added reset all settings button. It's in the logs debug menu. (sorry no better place to put it for now) each user report/block will also no send logs from both people. This will help in report analysis. some logs reduction. It looks like quests lose connections to wifi when they sleep for a while sometimes, and this was throwing an error. some recentering logging reduction updated exit room logging

249.1

just added some logging to track how long after serve is assigned a user serves during a ranked match...then at the end of the match it sends these numbers to the server. I want to get a better idea of serve timing metrics before enabling serve delay