Devastation - Annihilate the Alien Race [Game Reboot] V2

Devastation: Annihilate the Alien Race
Dev Log 011822
- Timer lost when player(s) die is divided by number of players instead of each player taking full amount of timer.
- Added milliseconds to the timer in timed mode.
- Changed the speed in which the timer decreases in timed mode, it is now based on delta time.
- Bullets are now limited, the closer you are to enemies or borders will expel maximum amount of bullets, bullets run out if remains on screen.
- Bullet damage is increased for machine gun Upgrades 1/2, decreased for upgrade 3 and increased for Upgrade 4.
- Bullet fire rate has been implemented, bullets no longer rely on decreased timer value by delta time.
- Bullet fire rate now changes with each fast fire power up.
- Bullet velocity has been changed and is now increased by fast fire power ups.
- Fixed issue with scores not matching up with player individual scores.
- Added score increase UI effect to Super powerup score when it's applied to total score.
- Score increase UI effect has been adjusted to score obtained from bosses.
Game is now fully compatible with V-Sync.
- Devastation intro with ship fading in and scrolling title/subtitle now fill with delta time.
- message UI effect in main menu now fills with wait for seconds instead of real time.
- Fixed Enfenyx Boss Ring spinning too fast.
- Fixed credits scrolling too fast.
- Adjusted achievement Text in game and Steamworks.
Changed the Mode and Style names to be more appropriate:
- Survival is now timed mode.
- Normal mode is now arcade.
- Bomb less is now no bombs.
- Life less is now one life.
- Maxed out is now all upgrades.
More Updates:
- Main menu selection text has been changed to images.
- Fixed issued when player is game over and a power up is still assigned to that player, it will assign itself to the next player or randomly select players.
- Changed the sound effects of the upgrade powerups.
- Changed the sound effects of upgrade 3 bullets.
- Lowered the volume of the bullet fire sounds.
- Changed the score of the individual players to stay on screen when they are game over.
- Changed the position of the press start and game over sprites in game.
- Changed the way power ups are spawn, set to be a bit more frequent.
- Lives no longer spawn on timed mode.
- Fixed issue where enemies would only fire at one player, enemies will randomly select a new player after that player died or when the enemy has spawned.
- Changed the missile sprite to a new missile sprite, missile sprites now contain a small thruster.
- Adjusted the current game mode, style, difficulty displays on score summary screen.
- Added a purple font Text object that contains the name mode style & difficulty above mode, style & difficulty display on score summary screen.
- Changed the color of each player to actual ship colors on game summary screen.
- Fixed game start display not resetting when player quits to main menu.
- Updated all game display UI sprites.
- Found unfinished code that caused only player one to obtain point boosters.
- Enlarged all of the enemy colliders for more accurate collisions.
- Fixed issue with Point booster causing a massive glitch with powerups on Level 8.
- Reduced the amount of time you obtain from bosses on timed mode.
Changed files in this update