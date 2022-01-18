2022.1.18 Version update description

According to the player's feedback, the game makes the following adjustments：

1.Weaken long-range enemies and reduce their field of vision by 10%.

2.Adjust the behavior of some melee enemies: after the character controlled by the player is found by the enemy, if the character leaves the enemy's field of view and hides within one second. The enemy will not attack the character immediately, but just search in the direction of the player. When the enemy arrives near the player, it will no longer move. If no player is found, The enemy will return to the patrol state or return to the initial point. The modified behavior is conducive to the character's assassination.

3.Add keyboard key modification panel.

4.Locking will improve the attack accuracy and optimize the locking: if it is not locked when being attacked by the enemy, it will automatically lock the enemy. If there is already a locked enemy, the locked target will not be changed.

If you have any suggestions, please email zengchenbluecharm@163.com , your feedback is very important to improve the game quality! Thank you for your support!