Mortal Rite Playtest update for 18 January 2022

Mortal Rite Version 0.4.0 - Play Test 01

Build 8037634 · Last edited by Wendy

Mortal Rite Version 0.4.0 contains an updated test level, new monsters, new abilities for Shold, new Abilities for Dawksin and other surprises! Hope everyone enjoys!

Highlights of the release:

  • Ai System Improvements
  • New Enemies: Axe Soldier, Heavy Fighter, Cultists, Constructor, and more!
  • Sword Soldier Enemy, Ghoul Enemy and Heavy Archer Enemy Ai Logic updated.
  • Dawksin Kit Exists.
  • NVIDIA DLSS 2.3
  • Hit Reaction System Updates/Improvements
  • Obelisk Update
  • Introduced Breakables
  • More Ai System Improvements

Bug Fixes worth mentioning:

  • Players should no longer fail to spawn when joining a game.
  • Shold's wall should no longer draw enemy's attacks when the ability gets interrupted.
  • New Enemy Spawning that should now work properly on hosts and clients with much less hitching when enemies spawn (further improvements on this are coming in a later release).

More to come!

Mortal Rite Playtest Content Depot 1656021
