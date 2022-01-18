Patch Notes for Release 20220117.2

Simple is better!
We know... you've all been waiting for a new release for some time now.
Finally, we are glad to present the highlights of the latest changes and a glimpse into the next development plans.
New Features
- Learning the free marketplace reroll talent will have an immediate effect on the current round as well.
- Bring simpler, more lightweight and unified look to the arenas.
Fixed Bugs
- Fix Rook synergy bug with wrong damage calculation.
- Fix Dragon Scale Scrapper talent.
Upcoming changes
- Rebalancing: stronger Knights, nerfed Pawns, opening potential for new formations to try out
- Preparations for tournaments hosting
Changed files in this update