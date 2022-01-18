 Skip to content

Eonica Chess Battle update for 18 January 2022

Patch Notes for Release 20220117.2

Simple is better!

We know... you've all been waiting for a new release for some time now.

Finally, we are glad to present the highlights of the latest changes and a glimpse into the next development plans.

New Features

  • Learning the free marketplace reroll talent will have an immediate effect on the current round as well.
  • Bring simpler, more lightweight and unified look to the arenas.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fix Rook synergy bug with wrong damage calculation.
  • Fix Dragon Scale Scrapper talent.

Upcoming changes

  • Rebalancing: stronger Knights, nerfed Pawns, opening potential for new formations to try out
  • Preparations for tournaments hosting

Changed files in this update

Eonica Chess Battle (Windows) Depot 1171041
Eonica Chess Battle (Linux) Depot 1171042
