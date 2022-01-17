 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 17 January 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.73 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Build 8037214

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #41 


Double chance of moments (except complaints)  

Recruits  
Increase frequency of young potential recruits  

Complaints  
Only take positive ruler opinion in account towards activating  
Lower threshold for resolution by raising opinion  
Only one complaint allowed at a time

Wants  
Mortals will no longer ask for multiple rooms/buildings at the same time (doesn't affect existing wants)  

Mining  
Mining skill now affects mining yields (.25x at lvl 0, .5x at lvl 5, 1.25x at lvl 20)  
Show average yields for your people on mining blocks (takes into account in vs down)  
Limit selections to mining blocks on the same level  
Increase yield of Stone by 4x (same yield at lvl 0, 2x at lvl 5, 4x at lvl 15)  
Increase difficulty of mining Stone slightly  
Increase difficulty of mining Bronze slightly  
Increase difficulty of mining Iron slightly  
Increase difficulty of mining Silver slightly  

Logging  
Correct issue with tree yield calculation (display only bug)  

Character Cosmetics  
Unlock full color range for modders```

