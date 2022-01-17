Noble Fates 0.23.0.73 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #41
Double chance of moments (except complaints)
Recruits
Increase frequency of young potential recruits
Complaints
Only take positive ruler opinion in account towards activating
Lower threshold for resolution by raising opinion
Only one complaint allowed at a time
Wants
Mortals will no longer ask for multiple rooms/buildings at the same time (doesn't affect existing wants)
Mining
Mining skill now affects mining yields (.25x at lvl 0, .5x at lvl 5, 1.25x at lvl 20)
Show average yields for your people on mining blocks (takes into account in vs down)
Limit selections to mining blocks on the same level
Increase yield of Stone by 4x (same yield at lvl 0, 2x at lvl 5, 4x at lvl 15)
Increase difficulty of mining Stone slightly
Increase difficulty of mining Bronze slightly
Increase difficulty of mining Iron slightly
Increase difficulty of mining Silver slightly
Logging
Correct issue with tree yield calculation (display only bug)
Character Cosmetics
Unlock full color range for modders```
