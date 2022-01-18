Quality of life improvements and hotfix update

Changelist for v0.27:
- added optional suppressors to Mk48, M249, XM338, M4/203 and Mk18/M203 weapons
- added more .45 ACP ammo choices for the CIA pistols
- fixed CIA not always equipping weapon after being detected while planting explosives
- replaced schematic map thumbnails with workshop-styled ones
- fixed being able to go covert while escorting hostage or HVTs
- can order hostages following other troopers to follow your trooper
- dead bodies are no longer fully visible in darkness
- enemies now look towards the shooter when investigating dead bodies
- enemies that spot troopers in darkness no longer point at them
- increased distance from which you can interact with doors/objects a bit
- fixed sus zone being created while waiting to throw grenade on a gocode (so before it was actually thrown)
- fixed AIs not going through breached walls in some cases
- fixed enemies seeing doors open in darkness
- fixed Fergie and suppressing troopers hiding friendlies in night missions
- fixed troopers seeing hostages without NVGs
- fixed grenades not obeying preset trajectory when throwing at certain angles
- fixed using the NextMission button from the in-game menu while replaying resulting in infinite loading screen
- fixed sometimes getting stuck in obstacles while jumping over them
- fixed a situation where explosives could be spawned while in planning mode
- fixed showing red warning when hovering lit enemies on night maps
- fixed NVG visual bug when anisotropy is forced in NVidia control panel
- fixed several bugs related to copy/pasting equipment
- fixed walk-sliding animation when following another troop
- fixed UI elements looking really bad when using low quality textures
- fixed being able to jump through walls/obstacles when pathing through a red destruction preview, then cancelling it (but the jump action remained)
- bullet shells stay for longer (50 sec)
- tweaked weapon laser ray to make it sharper/longer and without it becoming blurry
- fixed spycam using the owner's NVG
- NVG toggle in replay menu
- fixed dead bodies stuck in red ghost
- fixed FOVCamera seeing through walls when radius = 180 degrees
- fixed being able to completely unlock fps when turning off vsync from the nvidia control panel
- editor: fixed splitting scaled walls resulting in scale resetting
- editor: middle click + shift will rotate entity towards mouse (modified previous shift+rclick feature)
- editor: unchecking nightMission from map settings will take effect visually without restarting the map
- editor: fixed editor light icons disappearing when disabled/animated
