Door Kickers 2 update for 18 January 2022

Quality of life improvements and hotfix update

Share · View all patches · Build 8035870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist for v0.27:

  • added optional suppressors to Mk48, M249, XM338, M4/203 and Mk18/M203 weapons
  • added more .45 ACP ammo choices for the CIA pistols
  • fixed CIA not always equipping weapon after being detected while planting explosives
  • replaced schematic map thumbnails with workshop-styled ones
  • fixed being able to go covert while escorting hostage or HVTs
  • can order hostages following other troopers to follow your trooper
  • dead bodies are no longer fully visible in darkness
  • enemies now look towards the shooter when investigating dead bodies
  • enemies that spot troopers in darkness no longer point at them
  • increased distance from which you can interact with doors/objects a bit
  • fixed sus zone being created while waiting to throw grenade on a gocode (so before it was actually thrown)
  • fixed AIs not going through breached walls in some cases
  • fixed enemies seeing doors open in darkness
  • fixed Fergie and suppressing troopers hiding friendlies in night missions
  • fixed troopers seeing hostages without NVGs
  • fixed grenades not obeying preset trajectory when throwing at certain angles
  • fixed using the NextMission button from the in-game menu while replaying resulting in infinite loading screen
  • fixed sometimes getting stuck in obstacles while jumping over them
  • fixed a situation where explosives could be spawned while in planning mode
  • fixed showing red warning when hovering lit enemies on night maps
  • fixed NVG visual bug when anisotropy is forced in NVidia control panel
  • fixed several bugs related to copy/pasting equipment
  • fixed walk-sliding animation when following another troop
  • fixed UI elements looking really bad when using low quality textures
  • fixed being able to jump through walls/obstacles when pathing through a red destruction preview, then cancelling it (but the jump action remained)
  • bullet shells stay for longer (50 sec)
  • tweaked weapon laser ray to make it sharper/longer and without it becoming blurry
  • fixed spycam using the owner's NVG
  • NVG toggle in replay menu
  • fixed dead bodies stuck in red ghost
  • fixed FOVCamera seeing through walls when radius = 180 degrees
  • fixed being able to completely unlock fps when turning off vsync from the nvidia control panel
  • editor: fixed splitting scaled walls resulting in scale resetting
  • editor: middle click + shift will rotate entity towards mouse (modified previous shift+rclick feature)
  • editor: unchecking nightMission from map settings will take effect visually without restarting the map
  • editor: fixed editor light icons disappearing when disabled/animated

Changed files in this update

Door Kickers 2 Content Depot 1239081
