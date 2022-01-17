 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

安科俱乐部 update for 17 January 2022

Version update (0.3.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8033351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. [Multiplayer Room] Fix the problem that empty messages can be sent in the chat.
  2. [Multiplayer Room] Fix the problem that messages are repeatedly displayed in the chat.
  3. [Script UI] The font size in the dialog box will be modified at the same time.
  4. Fix the problem that the character cards of imported scripts cannot be saved after editing. 5.
  5. Now you can delete the character cards of imported scripts. 6.
  6. It is now possible to copy the text in the script (only available for authors).

Regarding the local images, we can only use web images at the moment because of the review and other issues.

Changed files in this update

安科模拟器 Content Depot 1846041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.