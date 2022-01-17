Version update (0.3.2)

- [Multiplayer Room] Fix the problem that empty messages can be sent in the chat.
- [Multiplayer Room] Fix the problem that messages are repeatedly displayed in the chat.
- [Script UI] The font size in the dialog box will be modified at the same time.
- Fix the problem that the character cards of imported scripts cannot be saved after editing. 5.
- Now you can delete the character cards of imported scripts. 6.
- It is now possible to copy the text in the script (only available for authors).
Regarding the local images, we can only use web images at the moment because of the review and other issues.
Changed files in this update