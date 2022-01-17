- Challenge arenas. When the station is dark, you can open a portal to the challenge arena. To do this, you need to destroy a sufficient number of enemies in a short time.
- You can now find gold-colored weapons. As a rule, the parameters of golden weapons are better, and it have a unique bonus that is not available to regular weapons.
- Now you can not use the shock wave while shooting.
- New enemy turrets.
- When using workbenches, the bonus effect of weapons will be replaced.
- Found item that improves the characteristics of a weapon NO replaces the bonus effect of the weapon.
- The limits for upgrading weapons with workbenches have been reduced, but you can still upgrade weapons with the items you find.
- By destroying the container with nanoparticles, there is a chance to get a battery.
- After the tenth rebirth, enemies stop generating items and nanoparticles.
- Small changes in the work of some implants and weapon bonuses.
- View mode does not work during boss battles.
- Now the full screen mode setting works correctly.
- Fix other bugs.
- Minor visual improvements.
REPLIKATOR update for 17 January 2022
Update v. 0.982
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update