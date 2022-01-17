 Skip to content

REPLIKATOR update for 17 January 2022

Update v. 0.982

Build 8032981

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Challenge arenas. When the station is dark, you can open a portal to the challenge arena. To do this, you need to destroy a sufficient number of enemies in a short time.
  • You can now find gold-colored weapons. As a rule, the parameters of golden weapons are better, and it have a unique bonus that is not available to regular weapons.
  • Now you can not use the shock wave while shooting.
  • New enemy turrets.
  • When using workbenches, the bonus effect of weapons will be replaced.
  • Found item that improves the characteristics of a weapon NO replaces the bonus effect of the weapon.
  • The limits for upgrading weapons with workbenches have been reduced, but you can still upgrade weapons with the items you find.
  • By destroying the container with nanoparticles, there is a chance to get a battery.
  • After the tenth rebirth, enemies stop generating items and nanoparticles.
  • Small changes in the work of some implants and weapon bonuses.
  • View mode does not work during boss battles.
  • Now the full screen mode setting works correctly.
  • Fix other bugs.
  • Minor visual improvements.

